Hustler Owner Is So Fed Up With Trump That He Is Offering $10 Mill For Dirt To Get Him Impeached

Donald Trump is a danger to the nation and the world. Even outgoing GOP Senator Bob Corker (R-TN) has repeatedly questioned Trump’s stability and fitness for office – even going so far as to call Trump’s White House an “adult daycare center.” Of course, Senator Corker isn’t the only one who is deeply concerned about Trump. Well, one person is actually willing to put his money where his mouth is in order to get The Donald removed – literally.

Hustler Magazine owner Larry Flynt has taken out an advertisement on Twitter offering up $10 million dollars for the goods on Trump – particularly those bits of information that would unequivocally be evidence that he must removed from the White House. Here is an image:

In the lengthy advertisement, Flynt goes into deep detail about the many things Trump has done that prove to any sane person that he is unfit to lead America and the free world, including Trump’s “unconscionable defense of the KKK and neo-Nazis after the Charlottesville riots” and the fact that Trump might “trigger a nuclear war” at any moment. Flynt goes on to say:

“Impeachment would be a messy, contentious affair, but the alternative – three more years of destabilizing dysfunction – is worse. Both good Democrats and good Republicans who put country over party did it before with Watergate.”

Flynt is offering this kind of cash that would leave the recipient set for life because he reminds us all that getting rid of Trump would mean “unimpeachable evidence” needs to be revealed to the Congress and to the public.

Someone out there knows the dirt on Trump. Take it to Larry Flynt, take your reward, and do the patriotic thing and save the nation from that orange madman.

Featured image via Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images