White Pro-Trump Pastor Tries To Rap Attack On Eminem And It’s F*cking Hilarious (VIDEO)

Hahahahahahahaha. Hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha. Hah.

You know all those stereotypes about white people in general being terrible at rap? They’re all true, and if you need proof look no further than Trump acolyte Joshua Feuerstein.

The right-wing pastor became incensed when Eminem dissed The Donald during a freestyle at the BET awards, so he decided to bust out his wicked rap skills in a video he somehow didn’t delete from Facebook in shame.

Just to be clear, this is Feuerstein himself claiming he “destroys” Eminem, which make this about a bazillion times funnier than it would otherwise be.

Feuerstein’s “rap” includes some pretty sick lines like “say what you will about Trump, his first name is still President” (Trump’s first name is Donald), “Trump is fighting real enemies to America — ISIS, North Korea and fake news/Yet you call Trump a neo-Nazi/Dude are you that much of a pinhead?/Put both of you in a police lineup. You’re the one who looks like a skinhead,” and “Your music has probably killed as many young black kids as your homie Planned Parenthood,” which was probably the most hilarious piece of this musical equivalent of a war crime.

Watch it below, unless you’re bothered by people who suck sucking at things at which they suck:

