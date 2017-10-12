Puerto Rico’s Governor Pleads For Help After Trump Threatens To Abandon Recovery Efforts

Donald Trump took his angry little fingers to his Twitter account Thursday morning, threatening to abandon recovery efforts in Puerto Rico where the majority of the hurricane-devastated island’s residents remain without power, water and food.

Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rossello immediately responded on Thursday to President Trump’s warning, saying that the U.S. territory’s residents are only asking for the same assistance that other Americans would receive. You know, like in Texas and Florida, two states which helped bring Trump to power. And yet, Trump did not issue threats to those states.

“The U.S. citizens in Puerto Rico are requesting the support that any of our fellow citizens would receive across our Nation,” Rossello tweeted.

Some Puerto Rican officials, like San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz, have pleaded for help, but in return, she received a backlash of hate from the amateur president who called her ‘nasty.’

Cruz shamed Trump on Twitter Thursday. “It is not that you do not get it; you are incapable of fulfilling the moral imperative to help the people of PR,” she tweeted. “Shame on you!”

Flashback:

“I say to all of you gathered here today to the people of Puerto Rico: We are with you, we stand with you, and we will be with you every single day until Puerto Rico is restored bigger and better than ever before,” Mike Pence said just last week.

Trump said basically the same thing in a Sept. 29 speech, “We will not rest, however, until the people of Puerto Rico are safe.” Trump added: “These are great people. We want them to be safe and sound and secure. And we will be there every day until that happens.”

Two weeks later, Trump threatens to pull recovery efforts from the island while shaming the island for its debt – even though he filed for bankruptcy six times.

