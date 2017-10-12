After Whining About NFL ‘Disrespect,’ Trump Laughs And Jokes During Military Ceremony

After weeks of blubbering on Twitter and into every microphone he could find about how un-American NFL players who kneel during the national anthem are, Donald Trump just did the un-American equivalent of drunkenly slapping his dick on the table in the middle of a black-tie dinner.

During a self-congratulatory interview with his number one sycophant, Sean Hannity, Trump found himself absolutely bewildered by a military ceremony that his supporters have been breathlessly posting on Facebook and referring to as “what respect for the military looks like”: The playing of “Retreat” on the bugle. The song is played as the American flag is brought down the pole at the end of the day and secured for the night.

The Commander-in-Chief of nine months had no idea what was happening as the song began to play. As it begins, he first jokes with the human pile of shit he’s sitting across from, then turns to play to the audience:

“What a nice sound that is. Are they playing that for you or for me? They’re playing that in honor of his ratings! Did you see how good his ratings were? He’s beating everybody!”

Now, it’s not like Donald Trump was “in uniform” as the official leader of America’s military while he sat there with the second-biggest* asshole on television. But the fact remains that it’s his title, especially in a setting where servicemembers are present. One military newspaper, Georgia’s Fort Gordon Globe, describes expected behavior like so:

I think you’ll note I didn’t describe Donald Trump doing anything even close to any of that whatsoever as the bugle played its end-of-day call. You can watch for yourself:

Complete ignorance of military custom is nothing less than exactly what I would expect out of hypocritical Donald Trump. He’s been freaking out about NFL players — who are protesting for their very lives — silently kneeling or sitting during the national anthem for weeks now. He’s appealed to their bosses, he’s attempted to turn America against them, and he’s generally been the most racist asshat on the planet about the whole process.

Now we see that his offense at the NFL protests had nothing to do with patriotism, but with trying to dictate where and when it was okay for black people to protest.

*the biggest asshole on television without question is Pat Robertson

Featured image via Stephen Chernin/Getty Images