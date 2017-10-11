White House Confirms Resident Nazi Stephen Miller Is An Even Bigger Scumbag Than You Knew

White house Nazi Stephen Miller is a scumbag. At this point, there’s no question about it. He’s a Nazi and therefore is a scumbag.

But there are other reasons Miller is a piece of trash outside of his struggle, or kampf, with people remembering his long history of riding the white rage train to the White House, spouting Nazi dog-whistle terms like “cosmopolitan” (it means Jew, in case you’re unaware) when insulting opponents.

Miller, whose family mostly seems to hate him based on their social media remarks, is now beset by the FAKE NEWS fake newsing up some more fake news about…oh, the White House confirmed this one?

The New York Times reports that in high school Miller showed his contempt for women by leaping into the final stretch of a race they had been running for quite some time:

Mr. Miller set off on a patriotic semi-striptease before the editor of the student newspaper, according to the editor, Ari Rosmarin, theatrically removing a button-down to reveal an American flag T-shirt in protest of an article he found inconsistent with the national interest. (The White House denied any symbolic unbuttoning, though officials confirmed Mr. Miller’s fondness for the T-shirt.) He jumped, uninvited, into the final stretch of a girls’ track meet, apparently intent on proving his athletic supremacy over the opposite sex. (The White House, reaching for exculpatory context, noted that this was a girls’ team from another school, not his own.)

Miller apparently hoped to take advantage of this “head start” to show that he is genetically superior to women by crossing the finish line first (this, of course, perfectly matches his current professed views on women).

Donald Trump hires only the best people.

Featured image via screengrab