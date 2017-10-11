WATCH: House Dem Has Had ENOUGH, Formally Starts Impeachment Proceedings Against Trump

Donald Trump is a clear and present threat to the United States of America. That fact is indisputable at this point; after all, a Senator in his own party just said so in strikingly blunt terms. However, the GOP-controlled House has been silent on Trump’s dangerous antics, because they fear his lighting them up on Twitter, and they also fear retaliation by his crazy base at the ballot box. But it seems that Rep. Al Green (D- TX) has had enough.

On Wednesday afternoon, Rep. Green took the floor of the House of Representatives and formally introduced Articles of Impeachment against Trump. Green began:

“I rise today on behalf of the many who have concluded that enough is enough.”

Green went on to say that Trump’s being in the White House is “is fueling an alt-right hate machine,” which is currently “causing immediate injury to American society.” On top of that, Green introduced his Articles as “privileged,” meaning that the House needs to take them up within the next two days.

Now, obviously this will go nowhere. Those craven Republicans don’t care that Trump is destroying the country, just as long as they get every bigoted right-wing fever dream they’ve had for the last eight years codified into law, with a few tax cuts for rich people thrown in, oh, just for fun.

In short, these Republicans KNOW that Trump is unfit, and could even land us in a nuclear holocaust if he can’t be kept away from the nuclear codes. In fact, at this point, any responsible person will do what was done to President Nixon in his final days, when he reportedly was drinking heavily and wandering the halls of the White House conversing with portraits of dead presidents. At that time, Secretary of State Henry Kissinger and soon-to-be President Gerald Ford insisted that those responsible for launching nuclear weapons went through them rather than Nixon, because they knew Nixon to be dangerous.

General John Kelly, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, and other adults in the room had better be doing the same with Trump, who is MUCH more dangerous than Nixon ever dreamed of being.

Please, someone show some courage in the Republican House and go along with Rep. Green. It’s time to impeach Trump.

Watch Rep. Green’s remarks below:

Featured image via Chip Somodevilla/Getty images