Trump Threatens To Shut Down NBC In Early Morning Hissy Fit

It’s time to drag Donald Trump out of office. Because if we don’t act soon, the Constitution will be put through a shredder.

NBC News has multiple reliable sources. And when those sources tell them something, they pass the information on to the public, whether Trump approves or not.

That’s because the free press in this country do not answer to a petty tyrant who thinks he should have a say in what the media reports.

In response to reports concerning General John Kelly and growing tension between him and Trump, Trump lashed out on Twitter.

The Fake News is at it again, this time trying to hurt one of the finest people I know, General John Kelly, by saying he will soon be….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 11, 2017

…fired. This story is totally made up by the dishonest media.The Chief is doing a FANTASTIC job for me and, more importantly, for the USA! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 11, 2017

Then Trump attacked the media for not crediting him with economic achievements that are a continuation of the Obama economy.

It would be really nice if the Fake News Media would report the virtually unprecedented Stock Market growth since the election.Need tax cuts — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 11, 2017

It should be pointed out that the unemployment rate was already under 5 percent and declining, while the stock market had already reached record highs and climbing before the 2016 Election. Trump has not even passed a budget of his own yet and has not signed a single piece of economic legislation. However, the economic regulations he has killed has resulted in the first monthly job losses after over 70 straight months of growth.

Trump then exploded in rage against NBC for reporting on Trump’s desire to dramatically expand America’s nuclear arsenal, and threatened to strip them of their broadcasting license.

Fake @NBCNews made up a story that I wanted a “tenfold” increase in our U.S. nuclear arsenal. Pure fiction, made up to demean. NBC = CNN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 11, 2017

With all of the Fake News coming out of NBC and the Networks, at what point is it appropriate to challenge their License? Bad for country! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 11, 2017

Basically, Trump just threatened to punish a news organization for doing their job.

Just imagine if President Obama had threatened to pull Fox News’ broadcasting license. Conservatives would be losing their minds and accusing him of violating the right to free speech and freedom of the press.

If Donald Trump follows through on this threat, however, the next Democrat to hold the White House should retaliate by immediately yanking Fox News’ broadcasting license. Then we can watch as hypocrites whine and cry.

