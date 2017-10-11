Trump Just Made A Major Threat To The Press, Jake Tapper’s Response Is Perfect (VIDEO)

It’s pretty clear that Donald Trump has no idea how the country works, or what is actually in the US Constitution.

Earlier today, Trump attacked NBC News for reporting unflattering – but true – content about him. The network had first infuriated Trump several days ago when it reported that his Secretary of State had called him a “moron”, and most recently the network enraged Trump again by reporting on the reason Rex Tillerson called Trump a moron – which was because Trump wanted to increase the US nuclear arsenal tenfold. For no other reason than because his fragile ego can’t handle it, Trump reacted to that story by threatening to take away the press’ broadcasting license.

Trump made things even worse as the day went on when he actually said, “It’s frankly disgusting the way the press is able to write whatever they want to write, and people should look into it.”

Understandably, there was a huge uprising in opposition to all of this, with one of the most brilliant responses coming from CNN’s Jake Tapper. During the opening of his show The Lead, Tapper responded to Trump by telling him to go read the Constitution. With a pocket Constitution in hand, Tapper told Trump, “You might want to start looking into it too, Mr. President.”

You can watch Tapper shred Trump below:

Trump says it’s “disgusting” that the press can write whatever they want & people should look into it. So we did. And you should too. pic.twitter.com/Bat9gjZ6R2 — The Lead CNN (@TheLeadCNN) October 11, 2017

Trump needs to be reminded that he isn’t a dictator and that he cannot take away the media’s freedom of speech just because he doesn’t like what’s being written about him. If he actually cared that much, perhaps Trump might have better luck if he actually did his job and stopped acting like a baby.

