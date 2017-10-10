Trump Just Asked The Most Unqualified Person Ever To Join His NAFTA Renegotiation Team

Trump, who keeps promising to either scrap our trade deals, or at least aggressively renegotiate them, is mulling over all the people he could add to his NAFTA renegotiating team. He’s apparently not looking for anyone who has diplomatic negotiating experience though, since he thinks negotiating is negotiating. Noooo…he actually wants Ron Burkle, co-owner of the Pittsburgh Penguins, on this team because he believes Burkle is great at negotiating.

The Penguins were visiting the White House in the tradition of champion sports teams, where Trump praised Burkle’s negotiating abilities and said:

“Ron, how about negotiating some of our horrible trade deals that they’ve made? Here’s what I want, I want to get him. Oh, I would love to have Ron Burkle. And it’s great to have you Ron. But I really mean that, if you want to get involved in negotiating NAFTA, I like it. Because we’re renegotiating NAFTA, Ron.”

The U.S. is entering its fourth round of NAFTA talks, with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s visit to the U.S. tomorrow overlapping that. Trump hates NAFTA in part because he wants trade deals that are heavily—even unfairly—weighted in our direction. He has threatened to walk away from these talks because he’s not getting what he wants.

Worse, like the Paris Agreement and the Trans-Pacific Partnership, he thinks terminating our involvement in international agreements is the best way to get his idea of a good deal:

“I happen to think that Nafta will have to be terminated if we’re going to make it good. Otherwise, I believe you can’t negotiate a good deal.”

Said the desert to the grain of sand. This is a man who has bankrupted so many businesses and hurt so many people that way that it’s astonishing anyone thinks he’s a great businessman. But hey, he made out nicely, so who cares what happened to everyone else?

This is how he sees our international agreements, including NAFTA. He doesn’t understand international diplomacy at all and doesn’t care to – so honestly, is it any wonder he wants the co-owner of a hockey team to work on this? He’s going to destroy our economy if he doesn’t get other countries to destroy us with nukes first.

