Trump EXPLODES In Twitter Tantrum That Proves He’s Mentally Unfit To Be President

Donald Trump threw a massive hissy fit over just about everything on Tuesday morning.

Some things just do not need to be commented on by the president, but for some reason, Trump thinks he needs to comment on everything.

In a series of whining tweets, Trump took petty shots at Democrats, ESPN, Jemele Hill, the NFL, and Senator Bob Corker that perfectly demonstrate how thin-skinned and how pathetically unfit he is to be president.

He began by threatening the NFL for not punishing players who exercise their right to free speech.

Why is the NFL getting massive tax breaks while at the same time disrespecting our Anthem, Flag and Country? Change tax law! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 10, 2017

Then he bitched about Democrats for not supporting his useless and expensive border wall.

The problem with agreeing to a policy on immigration is that the Democrats don’t want secure borders,they don’t care about safety for U.S.A. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 10, 2017

Trump then declared that he would destroy healthcare by executive order.

Since Congress can’t get its act together on HealthCare, I will be using the power of the pen to give great HealthCare to many people – FAST — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 10, 2017

Trump also attacked Jemele Hill for rightfully calling for a boycott of the Dallas Cowboys.

With Jemele Hill at the mike, it is no wonder ESPN ratings have “tanked,” in fact, tanked so badly it is the talk of the industry! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 10, 2017

Hill posted her tweets in response to Cowboys owner Jerry Jones threatening to punish any player who kneels during the national anthem. By issuing such a threat, “America’s team” clearly does not support America’s Constitution.

To cap it all off, Trump attacked the New York Times and insulted Senator Bob Corker.

The Failing @nytimes set Liddle’ Bob Corker up by recording his conversation. Was made to sound a fool, and that’s what I am dealing with! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 10, 2017

Seriously, does Trump have nothing better to do? You know, like actually doing his job?

Featured Image: Spencer Platt/Getty Images