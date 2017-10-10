GOP Lawmaker: Republicans Are Freaking Out About The ‘Dysfunction’ In The White House (VIDEO)

Sen. Bob Corker (R-TN) is being defended by one of his Republican colleagues following Donald Trump’s attacks on the Tennessee Republican. Rep. Charlie Dent (R-PA) said that Republicans in the Senate and House are frustrated with Trump and added Monday on MSNBC, “We have these conversations all the time.”

“We’ve had a lot of these ‘the emperor has no clothes’ moments and I’m glad that Sen. Corker has brought voice to this,” Dent said. “We are concerned. My colleagues, my Republican colleagues in the House, I know, and Senate, are concerned by much of the dysfunction and disorder and chaos at the White House.”

Dent noted that since John Kelly became chief of staff that tensions have eased “a bit” but added that the constant “insults” and “sideshows” distract Congress from focusing on policy.

“We have these conversations all the time and we have to do better and I think more of my colleagues should speak up,” he said. “They say things privately, they don’t say publicly. I said it publicly before I announced I wasn’t running.”

Corker, who is leaving office, called the White House an “adult day care center” and said that Donald Trump is putting the U.S. on the “path to World War III.”

“When you’re the President of the United States, your words are policy. People take those words very seriously, and I don’t think the President has learned that yet,” Dent said, according to Talking Points Memo. “The President, I believe, has to be much more measured in his rhetoric, but good luck with that.”

Watch:

Sens. Jeff Flake and John McCain have also been critical of Trump’s chaotic administration. In return, Trump fires back at them, typically on his Twitter account. There’s a price to pay if a politician dares to criticize the thin-skinned president who is putting us on the path to World War III. For example, just this morning, Trump lashed out at Corker by taking a shot at the Tennessee Republican’s height. Because it’s 2017 and we’re witnessing a dysfunctional reality show.

Image via screen capture.