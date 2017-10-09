Corker Has Last Word On Day Care Donnie: ‘On The Path To WWIII’

Tennessee Republican Senator Bob Corker announced last month that he wouldn’t be seeking reelection when his term expires at the end of next year, but now President Donald Trump and Corker have had a public falling out on Trump’s beloved platform, Twitter.

It all kicked off on Sunday morning when Trump posted a series of tweets claiming that he denied Corker’s request for an endorsement. Todd Womack, Corker’s chief of staff, refuted the claim later in the day, saying in a statement that “the President called Senator Corker on Monday afternoon and asked him to reconsider his decision not to seek reelection and reaffirmed that he would have endorsed him, as he has said many times.”

Trump’s Corker-directed fit of tweet-rage came just days after the Senator publicly criticized the President, a move that never sits well with Trump, leading him to try and seek revenge:

Senator Bob Corker "begged" me to endorse him for re-election in Tennessee. I said "NO" and he dropped out (said he could not win without… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 8, 2017

..my endorsement). He also wanted to be Secretary of State, I said "NO THANKS." He is also largely responsible for the horrendous Iran Deal! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 8, 2017

…Hence, I would fully expect Corker to be a negative voice and stand in the way of our great agenda. Didn't have the guts to run! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 8, 2017

Senator Bob Corker is clearly the thicker-skinned of the two. However, he wasn’t going to let an opportunity like this go to waste and decided to respond to the President’s barbs, calling the current administration out for being exactly how many see it:

It's a shame the White House has become an adult day care center. Someone obviously missed their shift this morning. — Senator Bob Corker (@SenBobCorker) October 8, 2017

Corker later decided enough was enough and opted to tell it like it is in a phone interview with The New York Times on Sunday night, claiming that Trump was treating the presidency like “a reality show,” making reckless threats against other countries that put the United States “on the path to World War III.”

“He concerns me,” Mr. Corker said. “He would have to concern anyone who cares about our nation,” he said. He was far from done. “I know for a fact that every single day at the White House, it’s a situation of trying to contain him,” the Senator said in the interview.

When it came to the tweets, Corker simply confirmed what we already knew. “I don’t know why the president tweets out things that are not true,” he said. “You know he does it, everyone knows he does it, but he does.”

The Senator’s criticism had clearly stuck in the President’s craw a little. Trump is a man who always needs to have the last word and, being unable to shake Corker’s snide tweet or his brutal honesty with The New York Times, made the following tweet Sunday evening:

Bob Corker gave us the Iran Deal, & that's about it. We need HealthCare, we need Tax Cuts/Reform, we need people that can get the job done! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 8, 2017

