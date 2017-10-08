WATCH: Fox Anchor Chris Wallace Rips NRA Stooge A New One For Lying About Gun Control

Chris Wallace tore this prick apart.

It’s only been a week since a gunman shot and killed 58 people and wounded nearly 500 in Las Vegas with a fully automatic assault weapon.

On Sunday, National Rifle Association executive director Chris Cox appeared on Fox News Sunday and began by appearing to suggest that the NRA is only calling for regulating bump stocks because NRA members were shot at the concert. You know, because non-NRA members apparently don’t matter.

Anyway, Cox went on to once again say that we should not be discussing gun control after this latest mass shooting and that we should wait in the name of “common decency.”

Host Chris Wallace had a problem with that.

“You say common decency, let’s wait, what’s enough time?” Wallace asked. “I mean, here were 58 people killed, almost 500 injured. Is it common decency to wait a day, two days, a week, a month. I mean, it is understandable — I know you don’t agree with their solution but what’s wrong with saying we need to address this?”

Of course, rather than answer the question, Cox turned the discussion into an attack on Hillary Clinton and other Democrats, all while whining about them have armed guards.

“Is that a sensible way to have this conversation, to try to turn it into class warfare, where if you’re for gun control somehow you’re part of an elite?” Wallace responded.

Indeed, after the numerous death threats directed at her during the 2016 campaign, including one by Trump in which he called for “Second Amendment people” to do something if she had won, it’s understandable why Hillary Clinton would want security.

“It’s not class warfare,” Cox replied. “It’s what the American people want.”

And that’s when Wallace buried him.

“That’s not actually true. If you talk about background checks, if you talk about automatic weapons — there are a lot of people, in fact a majority of people according to the polls who would like to see those gun controls. I have to say that I’m put off at the argument, if you believe in gun control, you’re an elite. I have to tell you, Mr. Cox, I know very few people… who have armed body guards. One of the few people I know who has armed body guards is Wayne LaPierre. We can argue about the merits of it. But I think to dismiss people and say, ‘Well, that’s just the elite and they have armed guards,’ it seems to me does a disservice to your argument.”

A CBS poll last year found that 57 percent of Americans support an assault weapons ban.

And polls consistently show that 80 percent to 90 percent of Americans, including 74 percent of NRA members, want background checks for all gun sales.

So, Cox was clearly lying and Wallace rightfully called him out for it.

