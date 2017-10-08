Outgoing GOP Senator BLISTERS The ‘Adult Daycare Center’ That Is Trump’s White House (TWEET)

Senator Bob Corker (R-TN) has had enough of the chaos in Donald Trump’s White House. He is so fed up, in fact, that he is choosing to retire rather than run for another term. Therefore, there is no political cost to pay for criticizing Trump, and boy is he taking advantage. First, Senator Corker called Trump unstable after the disastrous response to the white supremacist violence in Charlottesville. Then, he said that Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, Secretary of Defense General James Mattis, and White House Chief of Staff General John Kelly are the only people standing between the United States of America and complete chaos. Now, Corker is going all in on Trump’s childish Twitter habits. On Sunday morning, in response to more Twitter vomit from Trump, Corker tweeted:

It's a shame the White House has become an adult day care center. Someone obviously missed their shift this morning. — Senator Bob Corker (@SenBobCorker) October 8, 2017

BOOM! Corker is clearly completely unleashed here and out of f*cks to give when it comes to Trump’s unseemly and disgraceful behavior from the highest office in the land. This is important though, for another reason: The fact that likely his comrades in the Republican Party on Capitol Hill are feeling the same way, and simply can’t say it for fear of alienating Trump’s base and losing their Congressional majority. However, since Corker is leaving, he clearly doesn’t care about any of that. This opens a door, though – the one that allows GOP lawmakers to say what they REALLY think of Trump. If the guy who was second in line to become Secretary of State is saying this about Trump, what is everyone else saying behind closed doors? Now that Corker has opened the door for them to go public, all they need to do is walk through it.

Featured image via Mark Wilson/Getty Images