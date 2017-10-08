‘Charlottesville 3.0’: Nazis Descend Upon College Town For Another Torch-Lit Rally (TWEETS/IMAGES)

We all remember the horrific violence that occurred in Charlottesville, Virginia in August. White supremacists, Ku Klux Klan members, and other assorted white supremacists descended upon the historic college town to do violence, and they succeeded. Their efforts began with a torch lit march the night before, and continued with a rally the next day that quickly turned violent. It eventually ended in a white supremacist driving his car into a crowd of counter-protesters and killing 32-year-old Heather Heyer. Now, it seems that they are at it again.

As of this writing, white nationalists are holding another torch lit march in Charlottesville. As despicable as that is, it’s true. White supremacist leader Richard Spencer boasted that what he calls “Charlottesville 3.0” was, quote, a “success.”

Here is a photo of the horror unfolding there, courtesy of the anti-fascist website It’s Going Down’s Twitter:

Neo-Nazis have rallied with torches again in #Charlottesville. At emancipation square. pic.twitter.com/h4EXXQsK4h — It's Going Down (@IGD_News) October 8, 2017

This is the face of fascism in America, folks. This is what it has come to. Likely, they have another afternoon rally planned for tomorrow, if they were able to get a permit for the torch lit march. Further, there is likely to be more violence as well. That is what they want. Hopefully, no one gets killed this time.

This story is breaking. Stay tuned to Addicting Info for further updates.

Featured image via screen capture from Twitter