Trump Bucks GOP Leadership Again, Runs Back Into The Arms Of Chuck And Nancy

Donald Trump blindsided GOP leadership a couple of weeks ago when he struck a deal with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi with regards the Deferred Action For Childhood Arrivals (DACA). Now, Trump seems to, again, be running to his new friends “Chuck and Nancy” as he calls them – this time on healthcare.

In an early morning tweet on Saturday, Trump said that he had spoken with Senator Schumer regarding some kind of healthcare deal.

I called Chuck Schumer yesterday to see if the Dems want to do a great HealthCare Bill. ObamaCare is badly broken, big premiums. Who knows! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 7, 2017

Now, for the longest time, Trump has been in an uneasy relationship with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI). They tolerated him during the campaign because their mouthbreathing voters decided that an unqualified orange fascist would be a better nominee and president than any of the actually qualified people in the GOP primary, and certainly better than any Democrat. Therefore, the GOP leadership had no choice but to watch helplessly as the party of Reagan became the party of Trump. Now, it seems that they have lost control of the Frankenstein monster they got elected president, and it seems that their efforts were all for naught.

Trump will be in the Oval Office schmoozing with Chuck and Nancy while McConnell and Ryan are stuck out in the cold, looking helplessly as this man once again makes fools of them.

Well, when you make a deal with the devil, you get burned, and Chuck and Nancy are smart enough to con the con man, and it just might save healthcare for millions of Americans.

Featured image via Alex Wong/Getty Images