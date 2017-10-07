Internet Collectively Cringes After Photographer Snaps Pic Of Trump’s Nutsack

You know how we all joke about Donald Trump’s tiny hands because it’s a safe way to avoid having to talk about his penis and/or testicles while still cracking wise about his penis and/or testicles? Well, now we have to talk about those after a photographer managed to catch a perfect shot of The Donald’s probably gold-plated moose knuckle.

Little Green Footballs’ Charles Johnson posted a photo that includes both Trump’s tiny, tiny hands and his gross old man balls, which are drooping even lower than his approval ratings in the photo:

Are you horrified? So is the rest of the internet.

In the name of all that is holy, why didn’t you pixelate the lower half of that pic?! — 🌋 Kilohana (@KilohanaKona) October 7, 2017

Thank god someone else saw that besides me. I can never unsee that — LZwirn (@lzwirn) October 7, 2017

Sorry. I opened up the picture and it was his camel toe that caught my eye. I have to go now…will be poking my eyes out. Thx — Susie (@lali_susie) October 7, 2017

I believe the gender appropriate term is “moose knuckle”. — Petefied (@FiedlerPete) October 7, 2017

His depends are bunched up. — 🎃🌶 (@csbarbourv) October 7, 2017

My eyesssss!!!!!!!!!!! 🤢🤢🤢 — JBerk (@JoeDaltn) October 7, 2017

And racists think this fool is the epitome of the master race? — Deeps (@dlreddy14051) October 7, 2017

I haven’t seen a camel toe on a man since Chris Christie’s god-awful baseball uniform picture. — Christie (@Christie1337) October 7, 2017

Ewww! Ewwww! Ewwwww! — Angry gram (@angry_gram) October 7, 2017

At this point, Trump doesn’t need to worry about any jokes about his tiny, tiny hands at all. This picture exists.

Featured image is a screenshot