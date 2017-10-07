News

Internet Collectively Cringes After Photographer Snaps Pic Of Trump’s Nutsack

By John Prager ·

You know how we all joke about Donald Trump’s tiny hands because it’s a safe way to avoid having to talk about his penis and/or testicles while still cracking wise about his penis and/or testicles? Well, now we have to talk about those after a photographer managed to catch a perfect shot of The Donald’s probably gold-plated moose knuckle.

Little Green Footballs’ Charles Johnson posted a photo that includes both Trump’s tiny, tiny hands and his gross old man balls, which are drooping even lower than his approval ratings in the photo:

Are you horrified? So is the rest of the internet.

At this point, Trump doesn’t need to worry about any jokes about his tiny, tiny hands at all. This picture exists.

Featured image is a screenshot

