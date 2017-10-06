Trump Kicks Off Hispanic Heritage Month By Saying ‘Puerto Rico’ In Fake Accent (VIDEO)

Donald Trump kicked off Hispanic Heritage Month on Friday during an event at the White House. He did this after his thoroughly embarrassing tour of hurricane-devastated Puerto Rico in which he lobbed rolls of paper towels at victims of the hurricane and that was after he blamed the island for the natural disaster. Puerto Ricans are very proud people, but Trump tried to diminish them.

Trump spoke on different topics during his speech, from the economy to the Las Vegas massacre, then he addressed Puerto Rico which is now in crisis after Hurricanes Maria and Irma devasted the U.S. territory.

“We are also praying for the people of Puerto Rico,” Trump said while using an exaggerated Spanish accent.

“We love Puerrrrtoooo Ricooo,” he continued, again with the accent. “Puerto Rico,” he said again.

At that point, a woman yelled out, “We love you!” and Trump then said “and we also love Puerto Rico,” but this time, the fake president dropped his fake accent.

Watch:

Trump says Puerto Rico in an affected Spanish accent three times in a row. (via CBS) pic.twitter.com/FopaVNLqAY — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) October 6, 2017

Sure, the audience laughed because haha, we’re used to this ‘president’ offending every single group of Americans across the board. Perhaps a better way of honoring Puerto Ricans would be to not try to cover up his own misdeeds in handling the humanitarian crisis. On Oct. 4th, half of the residents in Puerto Rico had access to clean water and 5 percent of the island had electricity, according to the Federal Emergency Management Agency website. However, by Oct. 5th, FEMA had removed statistics on Puerto Rico’s water and power supply from its website, so now we have no idea of what the island is dealing with and what they need to survive. The only thing FEMA left on its site was good news; not the real news which is very bleak.

Information on water access and electricity on the island is available only on a website maintained by the office of Gov. Rosselló, StatusPR. According to the website, 9.2 percent of the island has power and 54.2 percent of people have some form of drinking water.

But Trump says he “loves” Puerto Ricans as he mocks their accent.

