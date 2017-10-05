The Senate Banking Committee Held An Equifax Hearing, And The Monopoly Man Showed Up

Remember when half of America had their credit information compromised during the Equifax data breach? Over 143 million people were affected by the largest banking hack ever recorded. People’s Social Security numbers, names, addresses, birth dates, and even driver’s license numbers in some cases were accessed by the hackers. They even got more than two hundred thousand actual credit card numbers.

The CEO is now the former CEO, although it remains to be seen whether he’ll get a giant “golden parachute” severance package. Especially after testifying Wednesday that the whole mess was pretty much one guy’s fault — which is either laughably ridiculous or absolutely terrifying — and effectively passing the buck on responsibility for the worst security failure the banking industry has ever seen.

But when disgraced former Equifax chief Richard Smith appeared in front of the Senate Banking Committee to finally answer questions regarding why the company didn’t address the vulnerability months ago when they were first made aware of it, there was a spectator in the room who was clearly concerned about the findings of the committee as well: Rich Uncle Pennybags, better known as the Monopoly Man.

He’s ruined family relationships since 1936. He’s sold false hope inside tiny stamps to McDonald’s customers since 1987. And now Uncle Pennybags is trolling Richard Smith and the Senate Banking Committee.

How anyone kept a straight face when they saw this in the room is totally beyond me:

Imagine Elizabeth Warren looking that character in the eye and not just cracking up.

The best part? That’s not even a guy. According to CNBC:

The protester was Amanda Werner of Americans for Financial Reform and Public Citizen, who also handed out Monopoly-style “Get out of jail free” cards.

The internet absolutely loved Werner’s impression:

Werner’s group, Public Citizen, tweeted their purpose at Wednesday’s hearing:

We sent the Monopoly man to the #Equifax hearing to send a message: Forced arbitration gives @Equifax a monopoly over our justice system. pic.twitter.com/6pPtqLNPig — Public Citizen (@Public_Citizen) October 4, 2017

If you’re still worried about what the Equifax breach means for you, you can visit the Federal Trade Commission website, where there is some valuable advice and instructions for checking your vulnerability.

