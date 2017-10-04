Trump LOSES HIS SH*T On Twitter Because The Media Told The Truth About Him Again

Donald Trump flew into an uncontrollable rage on Wednesday morning.

Upon returning back to the mainland from hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico, Trump apparently noticed the accurate coverage of his trip. During that trip, Trump complained about how the disaster is hurting his budget plan and told Puerto Ricans that their catastrophe wasn’t a “real catastrophe.”

And then he threw paper towels to victims as if they were animals.

Of course, Trump thinks this is all “fake news” because the media didn’t make it look like his trip went well.

A great day in Puerto Rico yesterday. While some of the news coverage is Fake, most showed great warmth and friendship. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 4, 2017

Wow, so many Fake News stories today. No matter what I do or say, they will not write or speak truth. The Fake News Media is out of control! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 4, 2017

Trump response to the disaster was slow. That’s a fact. It’s also a fact that the death toll has doubled since he told the people in Puerto Rico that they “should be proud” that only 16 people died.

And the media captured Trump’s remarks and actions on film for everyone to see.

But then Trump attacked NBC for reporting that Secretary of State Rex Tillerson called Trump a “moron” during a Pentagon meeting and threatened to resign.

NBC news is #FakeNews and more dishonest than even CNN. They are a disgrace to good reporting. No wonder their news ratings are way down! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 4, 2017

The @NBCNews story has just been totally refuted by Sec. Tillerson and @VP Pence. It is #FakeNews. They should issue an apology to AMERICA! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 4, 2017

Just because the subject of a story denies the report, it doesn’t mean the network should retract the story and apologize. News agencies have their sources and they are not going to issue a retraction just because Trump tells them to do so.

Furthermore, Trump and his team have lied more than any administration in American history, including the Nixon administration.

Their word against that of the three officials who confirmed the story to NBC is meaningless.

It should also be pointed out that Tillerson did not outright deny that he called Trump a “moron.”

Featured Image: David Becker/Getty Images