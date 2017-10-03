Trump Walks Into Church In Puerto Rico, Starts Throwing Paper Towels At The Crowd (VIDEO)

Before departing for Puerto Rico, Donald Trump hurled an insult at the island, then after landing in the U.S. territory, he continued to embarrass the rest of us. After telling Puerto Ricans whose lives have been devasted by two hurricanes that they are throwing the budget “out of whack,” Trump praised officials on the island with the exception of the Mayor of San Juan, in order to continue his war on Carmen Yulín Cruz.

As Trump entered Calvary Chapel, cheers rang out from the crowd, according to The Hill. There were signs in the room which read “Let’s Make Puerto Rico Great Again” and “God bless You, Mr. President,” according to a pool report. There are no signs like that visible from the video which captured the former reality show star throwing rolls of paper towels out to the desperate hurricane victims. It’s possible, but I just haven’t run across any yet online.

It’s as if Trump thought he was in a Mardi Gras parade, tossing out beads and doubloons to the crowd.

While standing behind a table of supplies, Trump said, “There’s a lot of love in this room, a lot of love.”

At that point, Trump handed out a few packages of rice to the crowd, then picked up packaged rolls of paper towels and threw them into the crowd as if he was practicing shooting basketball hoops.

A few of the rolls were caught by people in the crowd while another fell to the ground.

Watch:

It’s as if Trump thought he was starring in a game show.

Yes, he really did throw paper towels at the church crowd in PR. (Photos: AP & Reuters) pic.twitter.com/mr9dF5eVBk — David Martosko (@dmartosko) October 3, 2017

I suppose we should be thankful that Trump didn’t hand out bags of rice to the victims, then jerked one back if the person didn’t quickly grab it. “Too slow! You can’t have it now!” But we don’t want to give him any ideas. He would probably consider it to be a challenge.

Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images.