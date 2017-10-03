Trump In Puerto Rico Disgustingly Tells Puerto Ricans It’s Costing Too Much To Save Them

Just when you thought he couldn’t possibly get worse, Donald Trump lowers the bar. While in Puerto Rico, Donald Trump just told American citizens “you’re throwing our budget out of whack.”

Read below:

Mick [Mulvaney] is in charge of a thing called “budget.” Now, I hate to tell you Puerto Rico, but you’re throwing our budget a little out of whack, because we’ve spent a lot of money on Puerto Rico. If you look at real catastrophe like Katrina, and you look at the tremendous — hundreds and hundreds of people that died. And you look at what happened here with really a storm that was totally overpowering — nobody’s ever seen anything like this. What is our death count this morning? 16, certified.

The certified death count in Puerto Rico may be misleading — nobody actually knows how many uncertified There could be hundredsdeaths there are in Puerto Rico. . The death count hasn’t been updated in days, and many people are missing. Yet, once again, Trump’s chief concern is his public image.

Here’s the video:

President Trump: "Now I hate to tell you, Puerto Rico, but you've thrown our budget a little out of whack" https://t.co/3DSMX2ysAx — NBC News (@NBCNews) October 3, 2017

In the responses to NBC’s tweet, the vast majority of replies called him out for his lies:

Featured image via Mark Wilson/Getty Images