Pat Robertson Says If We’d Only Worship Trump, Las Vegas Never Would’ve Happened

In the wake of any tragedy in this country, there are invariably those who make statements that become indelible. Things get said that we’ll remember forever, whether that’s a good thing or a bad thing.

When George W. Bush said his FEMA Director “Brownie” was doing a “heck of a job,” Dubya couldn’t possibly have known it would become synonymous with ironically praising a dismal performance.

When reporters are the first to come across emergent tweets about disastrous, high-profile events, they can look just like vultures:

And when “spiritual leaders” publicly blame a tragedy on the ills of the world rather than the actual cause, it can leave a similar stain. Remember when Jerry Falwell blamed pagans, gay people, feminists, and “abortionists” for the attacks on September 11, 2001? Of course you do. It was as disgusting then as it is now.

Similarly, the man I consider to be the Worst Human On The Planet™ just said that the worst mass shooting in American history happened because people talk shit about Donald Trump. Seriously.

Pat Robertson, the host of the Christian Broadcasting Network’s 700 Club, went on his show Monday and made the predictably horrific statement:

“Violence in the streets, ladies and gentlemen. Why is it happening? The fact that we have disrespect for authority; there is profound disrespect for our president, all across this nation they say terrible things about him. It’s in the news, it’s in other places. There is disrespect now for our national anthem, disrespect for our veterans, disrespect for the institutions of our government, disrespect for the court system. All the way up and down the line, disrespect.”

That’s right: People who wish we had a president who didn’t act like a schoolyard bully and NFL players who silently protest the murder of unarmed black people across America are to blame for the events of Sunday night in Las Vegas.

I have a different belief, Pat. I believe you are responsible for the legions of “Christians” across this country who don’t give enough of a fuck about human life to change anything.

