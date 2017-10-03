Anti-Abortion Republican Cheated And Tried To Get His Mistress To Have An Abortion

A text message which was sent in January to U.S. Rep. Tim Murphy, a staunch ‘pro-life’ Republican representing Pennsylvania’s 18th District, is now being revealed. In the text, a woman with whom Murphy was in a relationship outside of his marriage, took him to task for an anti-abortion statement posted on Facebook from his office’s public account, the Pittsburg Post-Gazette reports.

“And you have zero issue posting your pro-life stance all over the place when you had no issue asking me to abort our unborn child just last week when we thought that was one of the options,” wrote Shannon Edwards, a forensic psychologist in Pittsburgh with whom the congressman admitted just last month to having an extramarital relationship. Mrs. Edwards is now going through a divorce following the affair.

Murphy publicly admitted to the affair last month.

“Last year I became involved in an affair with a personal friend. This is nobody’s fault but my own, and I offer no excuses. To the extent that there should be any blame in this matter, it falls solely upon me,” he said in a statement at the time.

The Gazette notes that a text, which the paper obtained, from Murphy’s cell phone number that same day responded to say, “I get what you say about my March for life messages. I’ve never written them.”

“Staff does them. I read them and winced,” he continued. “I told staff don’t write any more. I will.”

So, he never believed the anti-choice messages he touted.

The Gazette reports:

The congressman has been lauded by the Family Research Council, for his stance on abortion, as well as for family values, generally. He also has been endorsed by LifePAC, which opposes abortion rights, and is a member of the House Pro-Life Caucus, an affiliation that is often cited by his office.

In addition to Murphy’s other problems, a six-page memo to the Pennsylvania Republican, presumably written by his chief of staff, Susan Mosychuk, described a hostile workplace in which Murphy repeatedly denigrated employees, threatened them and created a state of “terror.”

Apparently, being a ‘pro-life’ Republican means not respecting life while secretly opting to be pro-choice for them. Murphy has voted against funding for Planned Parenthood and voted against federal funding for research that utilizes human embryonic stem cells. He has consistently voted against pro-choice proposals.

