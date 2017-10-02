Trump: Mass Shootings Will Stop If Americans Unite And Pray For Peace

Clearly, Donald Trump intends to do absolutely nothing to prevent future mass shootings.

The Las Vegas mass shooting is the deadliest in American history. Fifty people are dead and over 400 are wounded after a gunman used a machine gun to mow people down from his hotel room at Mandalay Bay as 22,000 concertgoers fled for their lives.

Predictably, the National Rifle Association has remained silent and Republicans like Trump are only offering “thoughts and prayers” instead of taking meaningful action.

Trump fumbled his first response to the shooting by offering his “warmest condolences” on Twitter. Of course, we all know that if the shooter were brown with a Muslim sounding name Trump would be calling this an act of terror and would be once again calling for a Muslim ban.

But this shooter was an old white guy who used an assault rifle so the terrorism label won’t be used and there will be no call for a gun ban by Trump.

And that was made further clear by Trump’s remarks to the nation this morning as he suggested that the only real way to stop these violent acts is to unite in prayer for peace.

“In moments of tragedy and horror, America comes together as one. And it always has. We call upon the bonds that unite us, our faith, our family, and our shared values. We call upon the bonds of citizenship, the ties of community, and the comfort of our common humanity. Our unity cannot be shattered by evil, our bonds cannot be broken by violence, and though we feel such great anger, at the senseless murder of our fellow citizens, it is our love that defines us today. And always will. Forever…We pray for the entire nation to find unity and peace. And we pray for the day when evil is banished and the innocent are safe from hatred and from fear.”

Here’s the video of Trump’s full remarks via YouTube.

Not once did Trump call this an act of terrorism. Not once did Trump mention the need for gun control. He said the word “pray” an insufferable amount of times as if prayer is the solution to gun violence. The only thing he offered these victims was prayers and a reference to the Bible and God.

That’s unacceptable. It’s time for Republicans to acknowledge that white men commit acts of terror and it’s time for them to ignore the NRA and do something to prevent future tragedies like this from occurring.

This was an opportunity for Trump to actually do something courageous in response to tragedy. He failed spectacularly as usual. Thoughts, prayers, and God will not prevent mass shootings. We need gun control measures now more than ever and a renewed focus on stopping home-grown domestic terrorists. The American people need real action, not false platitudes.

Featured Image: Screenshot