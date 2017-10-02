NRA Terrorist Organization Remains Silent After Worst Mass Shooting In American History

It’s time to shut them down. Permanently.

On Sunday evening, 64-year-old Stephen Craig Paddock poured gunfire on a concert at the Harvest Festival in Las Vegas, Nevada from his hotel room at Mandalay Bay.

22,000 people were in attendance. 50 were killed and over 400 were wounded.

Paddock fired “clip after clip after clip” from his assault rifle and the carnage stopped when police shot him dead.

In Nevada, machine guns are legal and can be openly carried.

Stricter gun laws might have prevented Paddock from acquiring the weapon he used to kill so many people.

But the National Rifle Association has continued defending gunmen like Paddock for years by arguing that guns of any kind should be in the hands of every American.

Thousands of Americans have died because of this irresponsible stance, and you can bet that the NRA will say that “now is not the time to discuss our gun laws” while at the same time only offering “thoughts and prayers” to the victims and their families instead of doing something that will actually prevent future mass shootings.

It’s a script that we have witnessed time and time again, and it has to be stopped.

The NRA has become nothing more than a for-profit terrorist organization that makes money every time an American is killed by a gun. The NRA claims that “good guys with guns” will stop the bad guys from killing us. Tell that to the 50 human beings who were killed.

They were just attending a concert when a man started firing from a hotel window. No “good guy with a gun” could have stopped him, but stricter gun laws could have kept the gun he used out of his possession in the first place. The NRA and

The NRA and their bought and paid for Republican lawmakers, including Donald Trump, will claim that stricter gun laws won’t prevent such shootings. They are lying, pure and simple.

Thus far, the NRA has remained silent about this mass shooting, and Americans across the country are severely pissed off at them.

Ya. Fuck you if you ever once opened your mouth against gun control. Fuck you GOP. Fuck you NRA. Fuck ALL you old white terrorists #lasvegas — Katharine Isabelle (@Katie_Isabelle) October 2, 2017

ONLY in America: GOP offering condolences to victims of gun violence while lining their pockets with NRA’s blood money. — Mark Schweitzer (@MarkSchweitzer) October 2, 2017

The NRA is a terrorist organization. — Robot Steve (@RobotSteve2016) October 2, 2017

4) Don’t let the @NRA or lawmakers tell you this week that more guns and fewer guns laws are the answer. It’s a lie. pic.twitter.com/tBkg5cgOZn — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) October 2, 2017

The NRA’s silence on Las Vegas is almost as deafening as the roar of automatic gunfire. Unconscionable. — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) October 2, 2017

Americans are sick of political hacks talking about condolences and sympathy while stuffing NRA blood money in their pockets. Do sonething. — Richard W. Painter (@RWPUSA) October 2, 2017

Don’t call him a “Lone Wolf”. He had plenty of help from the NRA & their republican politicians who passed laws allowing automatic guns — Cheri DelBrocco (@cdelbrocco) October 2, 2017

Hey @NRA ! Waiting for your coments, you cowardly crew of right wing arrogant paranoid white men. Blood on your hands. SHAME! — Brenda Iannucci MD (@bjimd) October 2, 2017

The bottom line is that it’s time to end the NRA and its influence on our government and laws. They put the gun in Paddock’s hands. They have repeatedly had the chance to support common sense gun control laws that would not have infringed on their gun rights. Now they need to pay the price.

Featured Image: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images