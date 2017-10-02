News

Miami Police Union Leader Joins Other Conservatives In Bashing NFL For Las Vegas Massacre

By Rika Christensen ·

Over 50 people are dead, and more than 500 are wounded, after a gunman opened fire on a crowd of concertgoers from the 32nd floor of Mandalay Bay on the south end of the Las Vegas strip late last night. And true to form, we’re already hearing conservatives use it to push their “moar gunz” and “blue lives matter” agendas while crying that anyone begging Congress to do something real to save lives is “politicizing a tragedy.”

But the true political agenda comes from those who won’t acknowledge that commonsense gun legislation would save lives and think that protesting racial injustice is the same thing as protesting against police officers themselves, the military, and the country. The leader of Miami’s chapter of the Fraternal Order of Police, Lt. Javier Ortiz, tweeted the following:

When the Miami New Times asked him to clarify, he said:

“While NFL players express a false perception of police officers by inciting hate and division by disrespecting the U.S. flag, the reality is law enforcement risks their lives every day for America.”

We don’t know the motive behind Stephen Paddock’s decision to break open the window of a room at Mandalay Bay and then fire multiple clips of rounds into the crowd attending the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival below. As of now, this doesn’t appear to have had anything to do with hatred of police officers and we can’t say it did until Paddock’s motive is discovered.

It’s true that mass shootings—and really, any crime—would be worse if it weren’t for the law enforcement officers who risk their lives to stop them, but Lt. Ortiz’s remarks are dangerously irresponsible because they could trigger a retaliation from the people who worship the flag and think police brutality against African-Americans isn’t a thing.

And Ortiz isn’t the only one who’s slamming the NFL because of Las Vegas. Others are doing something similar:

 

THIS is the true politicizing of a tragedy. There are far more productive areas to which these people can direct their anger, but they won’t because none of that suits their narratives.

Featured image via David Becker/Getty Images

Rika Christensen