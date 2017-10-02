Miami Police Union Leader Joins Other Conservatives In Bashing NFL For Las Vegas Massacre

Over 50 people are dead, and more than 500 are wounded, after a gunman opened fire on a crowd of concertgoers from the 32nd floor of Mandalay Bay on the south end of the Las Vegas strip late last night. And true to form, we’re already hearing conservatives use it to push their “moar gunz” and “blue lives matter” agendas while crying that anyone begging Congress to do something real to save lives is “politicizing a tragedy.”

But the true political agenda comes from those who won’t acknowledge that commonsense gun legislation would save lives and think that protesting racial injustice is the same thing as protesting against police officers themselves, the military, and the country. The leader of Miami’s chapter of the Fraternal Order of Police, Lt. Javier Ortiz, tweeted the following:

Two groups of people, one in Seattle, one in Vegas, chose to take action last night in their own way…. We support the #POLICE pic.twitter.com/2S8WkpWvXl — Miami FOP 20 (@MiamiFOP20) October 2, 2017

When the Miami New Times asked him to clarify, he said:

“While NFL players express a false perception of police officers by inciting hate and division by disrespecting the U.S. flag, the reality is law enforcement risks their lives every day for America.”

We don’t know the motive behind Stephen Paddock’s decision to break open the window of a room at Mandalay Bay and then fire multiple clips of rounds into the crowd attending the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival below. As of now, this doesn’t appear to have had anything to do with hatred of police officers and we can’t say it did until Paddock’s motive is discovered.

It’s true that mass shootings—and really, any crime—would be worse if it weren’t for the law enforcement officers who risk their lives to stop them, but Lt. Ortiz’s remarks are dangerously irresponsible because they could trigger a retaliation from the people who worship the flag and think police brutality against African-Americans isn’t a thing.

And Ortiz isn’t the only one who’s slamming the NFL because of Las Vegas. Others are doing something similar:

Las vegas happened cuz of the NFL players. He said “fuck the raiders” — Tyler_Ooak (@Originalkidski) October 2, 2017

if the wall was built, Las Vegas shooting would not have happened. or if the NFL players/coaches did not kneel. — Shontong Balentong (@shontong81) October 2, 2017

As millionaire athletes knelt in protest of cops yesterday, those same men and women in Blue saved lives last night. — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) October 2, 2017

Athletes knelt against police. Officers rose up to the call of duty and saved many lives. Think about that. #lvshooting — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) October 2, 2017

Las Vegas is under attack by multiple shooters. Hey NFL, you protested the hero cops that are saving lives right now. PRAY! #MandalayBay — Mike (@mike_Zollo) October 2, 2017

The police that responded to the shooting in Las Vegas are the same police BLM and NFL and others are “taking a knee” AGAINST!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! — Tom Watson (@pop6627) October 2, 2017

NFL players to continue protest against the nation in aftermath of atrocious Las Vegas terror attack. — Ricky Vaughn 2.0 (@RapinBill) October 2, 2017

It wasn’t M Bennett running to stop shooter in Las Vegas @NFL It was brave blue line he demeaned and lied about. Deal with it. NOW — Jane L (@SunnyJL52) October 2, 2017

Instead of @NFL taking a knee, how about you thank police for heroic actions that saved countless lives in Las Vegas! #PRAYERSFORVEGAS — PolitiDiva™ (@realPolitiDiva) October 2, 2017

The NFL was further disgraced to today! The bravery of the First Responders in Las Vegas and everywhere should be honored ! — Wolfgang (@wcoolbreeze) October 2, 2017

Las Vegas PD stopped this mass shooting very quickly. Americans need to side with the Police over these ignorant left wing NFL players. — The Daily POTUS (@redalertnow) October 2, 2017

LVMPD RUNNING TOWARDS FIRE TO SAVE LIVES. GOD BLESS OUR GREAT POLICE! FUK U NFL THUGS! “Las Vegas” — ProudTrumpBased (@BasedTrumpProud) October 2, 2017

There were Police Officers killed last night in Las Vegas. Take some more knees you worthless @NFL America haters https://t.co/huWuS37Jn9 — A Greater Country (@agreatercountry) October 2, 2017

Do you know that First Responders put themselves between the sniper and the crowd in Las Vegas … These are the hero’s that the @NFL HATES pic.twitter.com/E86809ES69 — Villi Wilson (@Conservative_VW) October 2, 2017

THIS is the true politicizing of a tragedy. There are far more productive areas to which these people can direct their anger, but they won’t because none of that suits their narratives.

