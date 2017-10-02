Geraldo Rivera To San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz: ‘I Don’t See People Dying’ (VIDEO)

The way in which Donald Trump has handled the aftermath of Hurricane Maria’s impact on Puerto Rico, an unincorporated territory of the United States, has been nothing short of terrible and incompetent, leading many to question his ability to even locate Puerto Rico on a map. The only thing more disgusting than the actions of President Trump is the behavior of his blind followers and Fox News reporter and former talk show host Geraldo Rivera set the bar relatively low recently.

San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz reached out to Trump first by pleading in an interview for him to “save us from dying,” but to no avail. Cruz then tried in the only way proven effective, by taking to Twitter almost a week after Hurricane Maria, the strongest hurricane to make landfall in Puerto Rico since 1928, struck the country and left most of the population without power or fresh water. She began by retweeting the pleas of others and then attempted to get Trump’s attention directly:

Señor Presidente no eliminar las leyes de cabotaje es inmoral. Es un acto de opresión financiera que solo logrará agravar nuestra crisis. pic.twitter.com/6UujyEUlTD — Carmen Yulín Cruz (@CarmenYulinCruz) September 28, 2017

Her first tweet to Trump was a plea to eliminate the Jones Act, an outdated and antiquated maritime law requiring all goods transported by water between US ports be carried on US-flag ships, constructed in the United States, owned by US citizens, and crewed by US citizens and US permanent residents, a law that is drastically holding up relief efforts. Cruz’s tweet read in Spanish, “Mr. President, not to eliminate the laws of cabotage is immoral. It is an act of financial oppression that will only aggravate our crisis.” It is almost certain that Trump can’t read Spanish or comprehend the fact that Cabotage is a real term to refer to coastal navigation and trade, so naturally, he saw this as an insult:

The Mayor of San Juan, who was very complimentary only a few days ago, has now been told by the Democrats that you must be nasty to Trump. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 30, 2017

…Such poor leadership ability by the Mayor of San Juan, and others in Puerto Rico, who are not able to get their workers to help. They…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 30, 2017

…want everything to be done for them when it should be a community effort. 10,000 Federal workers now on Island doing a fantastic job. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 30, 2017

While Trump put off visiting Puerto Rico for another week, Geraldo Rivera decided to make the trip on behalf of Fox News to see what Cruz was so concerned about. “There are all people at all municipalities literally starving, dehydrating,” Cruz told Rivera. “We have had our hospital try to go back to speed but then the electricity goes off and we have to do all the bacteria testing, which takes three to four days.”

Geraldo wasn’t convinced and felt the need to interject. “But are people dying?” he interrupted. “I’ve been traveling around, I don’t see people dying. I spoke to the doctors, they say they saw 53 patients and they had a person who was septic, but nobody dying.”

Mayor Cruz tried her best to reason with the mustachioed one. “Dying is a continuum,” she explained. “If you don’t get fed for seven, eight days and you’re a child, you are dying. If you have 11 people — like we took out of a nursing home — severely dehydrated, you are dying.”

Watch the madness unfold below and, in case you were wondering, the death toll in Puerto Rico due to Hurricane Maria stood at 16 as of Sunday with only nine hospitals connected to the electric grid.

