Country Guitarist Who Survived Vegas Shooting Changes Mind On Gun Control: ‘How Wrong I Was’

Caleb Keeter, a lifelong proponent of the Second Amendment, and guitarist for Texas country outfit the Josh Abbott Band has had a strong change of heart regarding gun control. What changed his stance was “the events of last night” in which a gunman opened fire killing 58 people and injuring 515 others, marking it as the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history. While ‘thoughts and prayers’ are offered by the masses after each deadly shooting, Keeter took it a step further, posting a lengthy message on Twitter to express his personal thoughts after the attack.

Keeter, who survived the attack, wrote, “I’ve been a proponent of the 2nd amendment my entire life. Until the events of last night.” “I cannot express how wrong I was.”

“We actually have members of our crew with [Concealed Handgun Licenses], and legal firearms on the bus,” Keeter continued. “They were useless.”

We couldn’t touch them for fear police might think we were part of the massacre and shoot us. A small group (or one man) laid waste to a city with dedicated, fearless police officers desperately trying to help, because of access to an insane amount of fire power. Enough is enough. Writing my parents and the love of my life a goodbye last night and a living will because I felt like I wasn’t going to live through the night was enough for me to realize that this is completely and totally out of hand. These rounds were just powerful enough that my crew guys just standing in close proximity of a victim shot by this f—ing coward received shrapnel wounds. We need gun control RIGHT. NOW. My biggest regret is that I stubbornly didn’t realize it until my brothers on the road and myself were threatened by it. We are unbelievably fortunate to not be among the number of victims killed or seriously wounded by this maniac.

Some Twitter users wondered about his change of heart. Why now instead of when a gunman opened fire in 2012, slaughtering twenty first-graders and six adults at the Sandy Hook elementary school.

On Twitter user wrote, “It’s frustrating that some don’t call the fire dept until the blaze is at their own front door. But we need more ppl on our side. Welcome.”

Caleb admitted that he’s done nothing about gun violence which has rocked our country for years, but said he would like to do something now.

“You are all absolutely correct,” he tweeted. “I saw this happening for years and did nothing. But I’d like to do what I can now.”

In another tweet, he wrote, “That being said, I’ll not live in fear of anyone. We will regroup, we’ll come back, and we’ll rock your fu*king faces off. Bet on it.”

It’s OK to be for the Second Amendment and for gun control. Keeter has a set of brass balls to come out publicly like that in support of gun control as the country music industry has close ties with the National Rifle Association.

Image via YouTube screen capture.