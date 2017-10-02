News

BREAKING: Live Shooter At Country Music Festival In Las Vegas

By Andrew ·

Sunday night at the Route 91 Harvest Festival 2017, two unknown shooters began gunning down police officers and at least one bodyguard from what appeared to be the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel in Las Vegas.

The country music festival was just concluding for the weekend, with the last performer, Jason Aldean, wrapping up his performance for a sold-out crowd of 12,000 people.

Twitter was the first place information began to emerge on the shooters and what was happening:

There was footage from nearby:

And it appears the police scanner was confirming that at least one officer had been hit:

The following video clip contains audio of what is clearly an automatic weapon, so sensitive readers please be warned.

News 3 Las Vegas has a crew on the way to the scene and we are awaiting further information. We will update as it becomes available.

UPDATE, 12:24 AM PST

Police are now confirming that 2 are dead, 24 injured, 12 in critical condition.

One shooter is “down” according to Las Vegas Police

The identity of the shooter who is down has not been released.

Reports are also coming in of a “suspicious device” nearby as well.

UPDATE, 12:34 AM PST

University Medical Center is the “Level One” response center for this situation; it appears to be full at this time. Sunset Medical Center is the “Level Two.”

Flights in and out of McCarran Airport have been grounded, and Interstate 15 is locked down. All guests in every hotel on the Las Vegas strip are being instructed to shelter in place.

UPDATE, 12:44 AM PST

We will update with any new information from LVMPD.

UPDATE, 1:59 AM PST

The Las Vegas Sheriff has just given a press conference to news crews on the scene. Information so far indicates a “sole actor” who is a local resident.

Police confirmed the shooter was on the 32nd floor of the hotel. He is now dead. The shooter was a local resident of the Las Vegas area, and police are searching for another person of interest. She is an Asian woman, 4′-11″, 111 lbs, named Marilou Danley, also a local resident.

Police are searching for two vehicles, both of unknown color: A Hyundai Tucson, license plate 114-B40, and a Chrysler Pacifica Touring, license plate 19D401.

The Sheriff indicated that over 100 people are injured, and more than 20 people have now died.

There are no known ties to terrorism at this time.

Several off-duty police officers from nearby Bakersfield, California were in attendance at the concert, at least one of whom was shot.

The woman being searched for has allegedly been identified on Twitter:

The LV Sheriff has confirmed via Twitter that the image is of her, which makes this her Facebook page.

 

Any new information will be updated in the morning.

Featured image via archive

