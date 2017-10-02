Bill O’Reilly Writes INFURIATING Blog Post On Las Vegas Massacre – It’s Absolutely Vile

Like increasing numbers of heartless people on the right, Bill O’Reilly has weighed in on the Las Vegas massacre with one of the worst things you can say about any mass shooting. The former Fox News host is an avid 2nd Amendment “fan,” meaning he believes that guns are more important than people’s lives, and he reminded us that he feels that way in an absolutely disgusting blog post today.

“The NRA and its supporters want easy access to weapons, while the left wants them banned,” he says. Sorry, but “easy access to weapons” is a big part of the problem. Stephen Paddock had multiple firearms and clips, and over 100 rounds of ammunition. In videos of the shooting you can hear the rapid fire of assault weapons. Guns are already too easy to get.

The fact that Paddock managed to kill over 50 people and wound more than 500 more from the 32nd floor of Mandalay Bay, which has no balconies or patios, is proof positive that more guns is not the answer. All the “good guys with guns” in the world would not have stopped that. But the above isn’t what makes Billo the Clown so repugnant right now. It’s what he said afterward, about the price of freedom, that’s so vile:

“This is the price of freedom. Violent nuts are allowed to roam free until they do damage, no matter how threatening they are. The Second Amendment is clear that Americans have a right to arm themselves for protection. Even the loons.”

Three words come to mind: FUCK. OFF. ASSHOLE. The 2nd Amendment makes clear no such thing. All we can conclude from this is that NRA-types like him no longer value American lives. If they did, they’d be calling up all their Congresspeople (like we all should be doing right now) and demanding a thorough review of current federal laws regarding gun ownership to determine how best to prevent things like this in the future. They’d be calling their state lawmakers (again, like we all should be doing) and demanding their states do the same thing.

The House is supposed to vote on a law that loosens regulations on silencers today. How bad would it have been if Paddock had managed to silence his weapon? It would have taken longer for people to figure out what was happening and even more would have died. But conservatives, both Republican and Democrat, are saying, “Oh, we have to protect the hearing of hunters and sport shooters.” Really? This target shooter knows there are squillions of other ways to do that. “Protecting people’s hearing,” is a ridiculous and tone-deaf rationalization for what they’re about to do. Lives lost in senseless massacres like this should never be the price of freedom. Any freedom.

The time to debate gun laws is after gun violence. The time to debate climate change is after hurricanes. The time is now.#Resist — Alt Sarah H. Sanders (@AltUSPressSec) October 2, 2017

And Bill O’Reilly can go rot.

Featured image via Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images