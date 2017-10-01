Trump Ally Curt Schilling Blasts ‘Horrifying’ Recovery Efforts In Puerto Rico (VIDEO)

Former Red Sox pitcher Curt Schilling, the host of a daily show on Breitbart, and a strong Trump supporter, just bashed the former reality show star over recovery efforts in Puerto Rico after the island was ravaged by Hurricane Maria. Schilling traveled to Puerto Rico to assist with relief efforts, and said the destruction looks like looks like “an atom bomb that didn’t take the bodies.”

“These are Americans,” Schilling said on Fox & Friends Sunday. “If this were Houston, Texas there’d be 55,000 soldiers on this island right now.”

“All have said that the president did everything in a pace that they’ve never seen before as far as him releasing money and releasing assets into these theaters,” Schilling said. “The execution on the ground has been horrifying in some cases.”

“I’m a student of military history. I’ve never seen anything like this,” he said, adding that the southeast side of the island is totally destroyed. “There are towns that are gone.”

“I’ve seen the best and the worst of humanity in the last 48 to 72 hours, and it’s terrifying,” Schilling continued.

“If this was Texas there’d be 55,000 soldiers in PR… the execution has been horrifying.” – Curt Schilling, on Fox pic.twitter.com/8rKOWeWH1Z — justin kanew (@Kanew) October 1, 2017

Trump and the First Lady will travel to Puerto Rico on Tuesday, two weeks after the U.S. territory was destroyed, leaving American citizens without food, water, medical care, and electricity. Trump is on his second golfing vacation since disaster struck the island.

The former MLB pitcher was such a strong supporter of Trump’s that in 2016 during the campaign, he held a Trump “rally” but hardly anyone showed up. To be on the generous side, maybe about 12 people attended his event.

Still yet, somehow Trump got into power as America elected its abusive boyfriend to lead the most powerful country on Earth, so here we are with the biggest bully on the Internet holding the highest seat in the land as he lashes out at the devastated island, and the mayor of San Juan, all while he’s playing golf at his luxury golf club.

