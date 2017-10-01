NBA Kowtows To Racists, Orders Players To Stand For Anthem

For the last two weeks, Donald Trump has been stoking the fires of racial division in America by viciously attacking NFL stars who have decided to take a knee during the national anthem to protest police brutality against black and brown people. Of course, all of that escalated when Golden State Warriors Guard Stephen Curry — possibly the most popular player in the NBA right now — said he didn’t want to go to the White House to see Trump. Of course, Trump took personal offense at that, and one of the other big stars in the NBA, LeBron James of the Cleveland Cavaliers, called Trump a “bum” on Twitter.

U bum @StephenCurry30 already said he ain't going! So therefore ain't no invite. Going to White House was a great honor until you showed up! — LeBron James (@KingJames) September 23, 2017

Now, it seems that the NBA has decided to, instead of giving their players the freedom to express their First Amendment rights, give in to the racists of the nation, and to Trump’s petty, petulant, racist bullying by requiring that all players stand for the anthem. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver sent around a memo that said that all players are expected to stand. Deputy Commissioner Mark Tatum says that the pre-game moments should be utilized “to demonstrate your commitment to the NBA’s core values of equality, diversity, inclusion and serve as a unifying force in the community.”

This is disgraceful. The NBA is 82% black men. It is their lives on the line, and the lives of others like them, in this racist society. They have every right to protest peacefully. Sure, stand. Don’t f*ck up your basketball career over Trump’s controversies. But do it with a Black Power fist in the air.

