49ers Defy Trump, Kneel During Anthem In Solidarity With Colin Kaepernick (VIDEO)

Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick has been essentially blacklisted in the NFL for daring to kneel during the national anthem in order to protest police brutality against people of color. He was the original player to #takeaknee, and has paid dearly for it. However, since Donald Trump has seen fit to attack anyone daring to protest in this way, the tide on the anthem protests has taken on new life. After Trump’s original attacks, players throughout the league were taking knees last Sunday. The attacks continued from Trump this week, and players continued to defy Trump. Perhaps most notably, those on Kaepernick’s old team.

The 49ers had an entire row of players kneeling during the anthem, right in front of those who chose to stand. However, despite choosing to stand, those players had their hands on the shoulders of those kneeling in solidarity. Trump might continue to petulantly tweet at these people who are using their public platform to shine a light on the very serious and deadly issue of police brutality, but clearly things are not going in the way he had hoped.

Then again, Trump seems to think that everyone is as tone deaf and racist as he and his mouthbreathing, flag-soaked base are. That is clearly not the case, though. Newsflash, you orange fascist – the world is much less tolerant of bigotry than you might like to think. People are sick and tired of your screaming racism through your bullhorn and using the bully pulpit of the White House to attack anyone who would dare to do the right thing here.

Good on these brave players. They’ll surely be attacked for what they are doing once again, from Donald Trump’s overly active Twitter account. But, at the end of the day, they are the ones who are on the right side of history.

