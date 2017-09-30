While Americans In Puerto Rico Are Dying, Trump Is Golfing And Tweeting

Hurricane Maria is the worst natural disaster to befall the island of Puerto Rico in nearly a hundred years. Homes are destroyed, families displaced, and an already-suffering infrastructure has been wiped out. Nearly the entire island is without power and more than 1.5 million citizens have no access to clean water, even to drink. And while the people of Puerto Rico are desperate for help and they are dying, Donald Trump has been golfing.

That sounds horrible, and it is. It is fucking horrible.

It’s not new, it’s not surprising, and it seems at this point to almost be intentional. There are some who believe his inattention is intentional, and it’s pretty hard to disagree.

Besides the fact that Trump was nearly a week late in even addressing the horror in Puerto Rico, he couldn’t seem to stay focused while there were any football games on television — he can’t stop tweeting about players sitting or kneeling during the national anthem. And now that he has turned his attention in at least a nominal way to the people of Puerto Rico, he is furious that anyone would be criticizing his response to the disaster.

How can people help but criticize? When the hurricane made landfall, Trump promised all the federal resources the island could want, and understandably, that made people expect him to do that. But then he and his inner circle were invisible for four straight days, including — you guessed it — going on a golf weekend in New Jersey. He didn’t take a single meeting about Puerto Rico while he was in Bedminster that weekend, instead dedicating 100 percent of his non-golf time to NFL tweets.

Now Trump has a club in his hand again. It’s not like he doesn’t know how insensitive and irresponsible it looks to go golfing while there’s an emergency happening. It’s been scarcely more than a year since he criticized Barack Obama for doing just that:

President Obama should have gone to Louisiana days ago, instead of golfing. Too little, too late! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 23, 2016

The Mayor of Puerto Rico’s capital city, San Juan, has been on television literally begging for help. The average human can survive for three days without drinking water. It took four days for him to even stop tweeting about football players.

They are dying, and it could have been stopped.

Featured image via Drew Angerer/Getty Images