Trump Throws A Hissy Fit At His Golf Course As Criticism Over Puerto Rico Response Grows

The people of Puerto Rico, who are American citizens, are dying. Yet Donald Trump is whining from his golf course like he’s the victim.

It has been ten days since Puerto Rico was devastated by Hurricane Irma and Hurricane Maria, but Trump is only just responding to the tragedy. In fact, Trump spent more time bashing the NFL than he has talked about Puerto Rico. And then he excused his slow response by blaming it on the ocean and “big water.”

Trump and his team have insisted that all is well in Puerto Rico and that it’s really a “good news story.”

That infuriated San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulin Cruz, who slammed the Trump Administration by pointing out that this is a “people are dying story.”

On Saturday morning from his luxury golf course, which is the second time he has gone golfing since Puerto Rico was hit, Trump attacked Cruz and suggested the people of Puerto Rico should help themselves.

The Mayor of San Juan, who was very complimentary only a few days ago, has now been told by the Democrats that you must be nasty to Trump. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 30, 2017

…Such poor leadership ability by the Mayor of San Juan, and others in Puerto Rico, who are not able to get their workers to help. They…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 30, 2017

…want everything to be done for them when it should be a community effort. 10,000 Federal workers now on Island doing a fantastic job. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 30, 2017

That’s right. Trump literally said this about AMERICAN CITIZENS.

Trump then praised the military and attacked the media for reporting accurately on the response and suggested that he is the real victim.

The military and first responders, despite no electric, roads, phones etc., have done an amazing job. Puerto Rico was totally destroyed. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 30, 2017

Fake News CNN and NBC are going out of their way to disparage our great First Responders as a way to “get Trump.” Not fair to FR or effort! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 30, 2017

I will be going to Puerto Rico on Tuesday with Melania. Will hopefully be able to stop at the U.S. Virgin Islands (people working hard). — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 30, 2017

The Fake News Networks are working overtime in Puerto Rico doing their best to take the spirit away from our soldiers and first R’s. Shame! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 30, 2017

But even Lt. Gen. Jeff Buchanan, whom the Pentagon put in charge of the military response, says that Trump has not sent enough troops or equipment to Puerto Rico.

And the fact is that Trump was slow to respond to Puerto Rico’s needs, and even had the gall to complain about the island’s debt while are suffering due to lack of drinking water, homelessness, and no electrical power.

Texas & Florida are doing great but Puerto Rico, which was already suffering from broken infrastructure & massive debt, is in deep trouble.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 26, 2017

…It’s old electrical grid, which was in terrible shape, was devastated. Much of the Island was destroyed, with billions of dollars…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 26, 2017

…owed to Wall Street and the banks which, sadly, must be dealt with. Food, water and medical are top priorities – and doing well. #FEMA — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 26, 2017

It should be pointed out that Florida and Texas have higher debt than Puerto Rico does, but you never heard Trump complain about those two states. Could it be because he does consider Puerto Ricans American citizens?

Trump really should stop throwing temper tantrums. It only gives people more reason to post gifs like this one:

Featured Image: Ian MacNicol/Getty Images