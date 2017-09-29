Trump’s HHS Secretary Stole Over $1 Million From Taxpayers And Now He’s Unemployed

Donald Trump ran and won on a platform of “drain the swamp.” He supposedly meant that Washington was corrupt, and that nobody in the establishment could be trusted. However, he has run the swampiest of Washington swamps that America has seen since the Watergate scandal with President Richard Nixon. Case in point- his Health and Human Services Secretary, Tom Price, being mired in scandal for taking hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of trips around the nation and world in private jets on the taxpayer dime. He has sworn, now that he is caught, to pay back every dime to taxpayers over this scandal of luxury, but that was never true. Taxpayers paid over a million dollars for these trips, but we’re only getting reimbursed for Tom Price’s personal seats.

Well, it seems that the news coverage has gotten the best of Price, because we all know how much The Donald wants to be loved by cable news. As such, the news coverage made Trump and his administration put more pressure on Price, and that pressure has worked. Tom Price has now resigned as Health and Human Services Secretary.

Under all the pressure from the public and the press, as per usual, the White House is in hiding. They released a simple statement:

“Secretary of Health and Human Services Thomas Price offered his resignation earlier today and the President accepted.”

And, in case you were wondering, no, neither Sarah Huckabee Sanders nor any other Trump Administration official came to a camera to discuss this huge development, which comes on the heels of a humiliating defeat in the FOURTH attempt from the GOP-led Congress and the Trump Administration to repeal the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare. All this proves is what Democrats have been saying about Republicans all along – they are corrupt, and they are incapable of change and of governing. Do America a favor next time, folks, and vote BLUE.

Featured image via Drew Angerer / Getty Images