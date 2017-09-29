Trump Once Laughed About Being More Worried About A Marble Floor Than A ‘Dying’ Man

Trump, sometimes, is honest about who and what he is — a miserable excuse for a human being. Many of these instances of honesty come from interviews on The Howard Stern Show, which he often visited when he never thought he’d actually run for president. One such instance, which can be listened to below, includes him laughing about his refusal to help a man who may have been dying, being more worried, in his words, “about the marble.”

In a video published by Now This on Facebook, you can hear Trump saying,

I was at Mar-A-Lago and we had this incredible ball — the Red Cross Ball. You have all these really rich people. And a man, about 80 years old, a very wealthy man, a lot of people didn’t like him — he fell off the stage. This guy falls off, right on his face, hits his head, and I thought he died. And you know what I did? I said ‘Oh my god, that’s disgusting,’ and I turned away. I couldn’t, you know, he was right in front of me. I turned away. I didn’t want to touch him. … I felt terrible. You know, beautiful marble floor, didn’t look so good. It changed color. It became very red. And you have this poor guy, 80 years old, lying on the floor unconscious, and all of the rich people are turning away, ‘Oh my god, this is terrible! This is disgusting!’

Who the hell brags about not having basic human decency? You can watch the video of Trump’s outrageous comments below:

