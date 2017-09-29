GOP Senator Just Smacked Down The Most Punchable Alt-Right Nazi On The Internet

The most punchable Alt-Right Nazi on the internet just got a thorough beatdown from Sen. Ben Sasse (R-Neb.) on Twitter during an epic tweetstorm. Richard Spencer, the Alt-Right leader who has become a human punching bag, just got the racism smacked out of him by the Republican Senator on Thursday after the white nationalist tweeted that only “goober conservatives” blame Russia for “racial divisions” in the United States. Spencer was responding to a tweet Sasse sent out on Wednesday.

Sen. Ben Sasse had shared an article regarding Sen. James Lankford (R-Okla.), who explained that Russian internet trolls helped fuel divisions in a controversy which Donald Trump ignited over NFL athletes who choose to kneel rather than stand during the national anthem in protest of racial inequality and police brutality.

No one loves American-vs-American fighting more than Putin. His intel agencies stoke both sides of every divide.https://t.co/H6BwjHzokH — Ben Sasse (@BenSasse) September 28, 2017

Spencer responded by writing, “In the minds of goober conservatives, the Russians are to blame for racial divisions.”

In the minds of goober conservatives, the Russians are to blame for racial divisions. https://t.co/CzpGfL6u4M — Richard ☝🏻Spencer (@RichardBSpencer) September 28, 2017

Sasse tore into Spencer, calling him a “clown” and one of the “brown-shirt-pajama-boy Nazis.”

1/

Oh let goobers & nongoobers agree on this: Racists like you are to blame. But Putin's agencies also love using you as their divisive tool https://t.co/DaD4XaNvI5 — Ben Sasse (@BenSasse) September 28, 2017

2/

Don’t get me wrong: we’ll always have brown-shirt-pajama-boy Nazis like you & your lonely pals stoking division. But here’s America 101: https://t.co/SboVZmOuu2 — Ben Sasse (@BenSasse) September 28, 2017

3/

You don’t get America. You said: “You do not have some human right, some abstract thing given to you by God or something like that.” https://t.co/ScXDGFcbGp — Ben Sasse (@BenSasse) September 28, 2017

4/

Actually, that's exactly what America declares we do have: People are the image-bearers of God, created with dignity& inalienable rights. https://t.co/d4orBrHJMw — Ben Sasse (@BenSasse) September 28, 2017

5/

Sadly, you don't understand human dignity. A person's skin, ancestry, and bank balance have nothing to do with their intrinsic value. https://t.co/5JsyVAKQRL — Ben Sasse (@BenSasse) September 28, 2017

6/

This declaration of universal dignity is what America is about. Madison called our Constitution "the greatest reflection on human nature" https://t.co/NQluVs1KvA — Ben Sasse (@BenSasse) September 28, 2017

7/

You talk about culture but don't know squat about western heritage–which sees people not as tribes but as individuals of limitless worth https://t.co/VKNvDUXLtT — Ben Sasse (@BenSasse) September 28, 2017

8/

The celebration of universal dignity IS our culture, & it rejects your "white culture" crybaby politics. It rejects all identity politics https://t.co/Adlj9AvNPR — Ben Sasse (@BenSasse) September 28, 2017

9/

Sometime after moving back into your parents' basement, you knock-off Nazis fell in love with reheated 20th century will-to-power garbage https://t.co/XDTeATVGSe — Ben Sasse (@BenSasse) September 28, 2017

10/

Your "ideas" aren't just hateful, un-American poison–they're also just so dang boring. The future doesn't belong to your stupid memes. https://t.co/bNHSlf1uOx — Ben Sasse (@BenSasse) September 28, 2017

11/11

Get a real job, Clown. Find an actual neighbor to serve. You'll be happier.

Have a nice day. https://t.co/ToREd7VwDM — Ben Sasse (@BenSasse) September 28, 2017

Jake Tapper weighed in to say, “Wherein a piece of garbage is thrown into a receptacle with grace and artistry.”

Wherein a piece of garbage is thrown into a receptacle with grace and artistry https://t.co/L09bBy8gHh — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) September 28, 2017

This is how Donald Trump should have responded to the violent rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, which, by the way, was organized by Richard Spencer.

Spencer previously said that he felt “proud” after Trump blamed “many sides” for the violence at the hate-rally which resulted in the murder of Heather Heyer, and left at least 19 others injured. Spencer is one of Trump’s ‘very fine people’ who just got smacked down on Twitter by a Republican.

You don’t have to like his politics to admire that Sasse was among the Republicans who joined civil rights leaders and Democrats who reacted angrily when Trump said that he condemned “this egregious display of hatred, bigotry, and violence on many sides — on many sides.”

Of course, if Sasse would call out Roy Moore over his bigoted remarks, that would be nice to see, too.

Photo: Chip Somodevilla via Getty images.