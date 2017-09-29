Current Issues, Information and Resources, News

GOP Senator Just Smacked Down The Most Punchable Alt-Right Nazi On The Internet

By Conover Kennard ·

The most punchable Alt-Right Nazi on the internet just got a thorough beatdown from Sen. Ben Sasse (R-Neb.) on Twitter during an epic tweetstorm. Richard Spencer, the Alt-Right leader who has become a human punching bag, just got the racism smacked out of him by the Republican Senator on Thursday after the white nationalist tweeted that only “goober conservatives” blame Russia for “racial divisions” in the United States. Spencer was responding to a tweet Sasse sent out on Wednesday.

Sen. Ben Sasse had shared an article regarding Sen. James Lankford (R-Okla.), who explained that Russian internet trolls helped fuel divisions in a controversy which Donald Trump ignited over NFL athletes who choose to kneel rather than stand during the national anthem in protest of racial inequality and police brutality.

Spencer responded by writing, “In the minds of goober conservatives, the Russians are to blame for racial divisions.”

Sasse tore into Spencer, calling him a “clown” and one of the “brown-shirt-pajama-boy Nazis.”

Jake Tapper weighed in to say, “Wherein a piece of garbage is thrown into a receptacle with grace and artistry.”

This is how Donald Trump should have responded to the violent rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, which, by the way, was organized by Richard Spencer.

Spencer previously said that he felt “proud” after Trump blamed “many sides” for the violence at the hate-rally which resulted in the murder of Heather Heyer, and left at least 19 others injured. Spencer is one of Trump’s ‘very fine people’ who just got smacked down on Twitter by a Republican.

You don’t have to like his politics to admire that Sasse was among the Republicans who joined civil rights leaders and Democrats who reacted angrily when Trump said that he condemned “this egregious display of hatred, bigotry, and violence on many sides — on many sides.”

Of course, if Sasse would call out Roy Moore over his bigoted remarks, that would be nice to see, too.

Photo: Chip Somodevilla via Getty images.

