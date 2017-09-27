WATCH: War Veteran John McCain DESTROYS Draft-Dodger Trump’s Anthem Protest Whining

John McCain is far more qualified to comment on the NFL anthem protests than Donald Trump.

After all, McCain spent over five years as a prisoner of war suffering brutal torture at the hands of his Vietnamese captors.

He is a decorated military veteran who served his country and risked his life.

Trump, on the other hand, dodged the Vietnam War draft several times, clearly too much of a coward to fight for America. Thousands of others died far away from home while Trump spent his daddy’s money and slept around.

So when it comes to choosing who we should listen to when it comes to talking about the NFL anthem protests, John McCain is the most credible.

On Friday, Trump called NFL players who kneel during the anthem to protest racial injustice “sons of bitches” and called for them to be fired.

Over the course of the weekend that followed and into this past Tuesday, Trump repeatedly attacked NFL players on Twitter.

If NFL fans refuse to go to games until players stop disrespecting our Flag & Country, you will see change take place fast. Fire or suspend! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2017

…NFL attendance and ratings are WAY DOWN. Boring games yes, but many stay away because they love our country. League should back U.S. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2017

Sports fans should never condone players that do not stand proud for their National Anthem or their Country. NFL should change policy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2017

The issue of kneeling has nothing to do with race. It is about respect for our Country, Flag and National Anthem. NFL must respect this! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 25, 2017

The NFL has all sorts of rules and regulations. The only way out for them is to set a rule that you can’t kneel during our National Anthem! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 26, 2017

But ratings for the NFL remained extremely high, and players responded to Trump by kneeling en masse, something that had not happened prior to Trump attacking them and ordering them to stand.

It should be pointed out that the government cannot force anyone to stand for the national anthem, just like the government can’t force kids to say the Pledge of Allegiance. Hell, even flag-burning is protected free speech, therefore, so is kneeling.

Also, players are not kneeling to disrespect the flag. They are doing so to protest racial injustice.

And in one short sentence, John McCain obliterated Trump’s whining.

“That’s their right to do what they want as citizens,” McCain told TMZ when asked about the protest.

Here’s the video via YouTube.

Let’s keep in mind that Donald Trump himself has repeatedly disrespecting military veterans. During the campaign, he said that McCain is not a war hero because he got captured. Trump also insulted a Gold Star family whose son was killed while courageously saving the lives of his fellow soldiers.

Silently kneeling during the national anthem is not disrespectful at all. These NFL players are shedding light on injustice in this country. An injustice that goes against everything the American flag is supposed to stand for. This protest is not about the troops or the flag as Trump claims. It’s about injustice and the right to protest against it.

