Trump Is So Bad Hillary Is Telling Him How To Be President And He’s Doing What She Says

President Donald Trump has had some strong words for his fiercest political rival, Hilary Clinton, over the years, including having his supporters to chant “Lock her up!” at his political rallies, but now it seems that Trump has bitten off a little more than he can chew with this whole “President” thing and needs all the advice he can get — Even if it comes from Clinton. To make matters more amusing, he is actually acting on what she says!

As the carnage from Hurricane Maria becomes more evident, President Trump has been a little too preoccupied with perpetually tweeting abound NFL players not standing for the National Anthem, while hardly acknowledging the fact that American lives are in danger after a enduring a week without electricity or clean water in Puerto Rico. On Sunday, Hillary Clinton had had enough of this madness and took to what she assumed was the only platform for getting Trump’s attention directly, Twitter, to deliver a very direct message to the President of the United States:

President Trump, Sec. Mattis, and DOD should send the Navy, including the USNS Comfort, to Puerto Rico now. These are American citizens. https://t.co/J2FVg4II0n — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) September 24, 2017

Clinton’s call for action initially took place on change.org when she set up a petition that received 100,000 signatures in just three days, with critics showing their frustration with the hashtag #SendtheComfort. Both the hashtag and Clinton’s tweet specifically mention the USNS Comfort, a hospital ship and, in what could be a simple twist of irony, although that is highly unlikely, Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Brock Long announced that that was exactly what the Navy was going to do just two days after Clinton’s plea.

“We’re dramatically increasing the federal footprint that’s there,” Long said outside the White House, a motion later confirmed by the Navy.

Trump himself commented on the difficulty of getting aide to Puerto Rico, but it really didn’t sound as if he knew much about the place, let alone where it is, but still claimed that officials were “doing a really good job.”

“It’s very tough because it’s an island,” Trump said. “In Texas, we can ship the trucks right out there. And you know, we’ve gotten A-pluses on Texas and on Florida, and we will also on Puerto Rico. But the difference is, this is an island sitting in the middle of an ocean. And it’s a big ocean; it’s a very big ocean.”

The move to send the USNS Comfort came after days of criticism aimed at the US government for failing to truly offer any aide in Puerto Rico, a US territory of almost 3.5 million people, in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria. Large areas of Puerto Rico face months without power and as well as having an exceptionally long rebuilding process ahead of them.

President Trump plans to visit the area next week.

Featured image via Alex Wong/Getty Images