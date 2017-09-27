News

BREAKING: Jared Kushner Is Really A Woman And There Are Documents To Prove It

By John Prager ·

You know all those times conservatives have said something ridiculous proves President Obama is gay or Michelle Obama is a man? Each time, they say they have “documents” to back their claims and each time they fail. By this logic, we can now state unequivocally that squeaky-voiced Jared Kushner is really a woman — and unlike when conservatives make similar claims, there are actually documents to back this.

In fact, Kushner himself admits he is a woman. According to public records, Kushner registered to vote in New York as a woman in 2009.

Prior to 2009, he listed his gender as “unknown” in New Jersey. Naturally, people find this hilarious:

All joking aside, this is just one more example of Kushner having severe problems with properly completing paperwork. He has repeatedly updated his security clearance forms to include meetings and foreign contacts he forgot about entirely — so it’s entirely possible he just got his information wrong and thought he was a female.

If Kushner actually identifies as a female, that’s cool too. We’ll just have to change a pronoun when we explain to people that she’s a sniveling little weasel bootlicker with no spine who should spend some time in prison.

Author: John PragerJohn Prager is an unfortunate Liberal soul who lives uncomfortably in the middle of a Conservative hellscape.Prager spends much of his time poking Trump's meth-addled, uneducated fans with a pointy stick and is currently writing a book of muskrat recipes (not really) as well as putting together a scrapbook of his favorite death threats. His life's aspiration is to rule the world with an iron fist, or find that sock he's been looking for.Feel free to email him at [email protected] if you have any questions or comments -- or drop him a line on Twitter or Facebook.