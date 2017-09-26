One Republican Senator Is So Fed Up With Trump He’s Retiring In 2018

Donald Trump has been a thorn in Senator Bob Corker’s side for quite some time, but especially since the mess that was The Donald’s disgraceful response to the deadly racist violence in Charlottesville, Virginia. After Trump offered a defense of the neo-Nazis, Klansmen, and white supremacists, Corker said:

“The President has not yet been able to demonstrate the stability nor some of the competence that he needs to demonstrate in order to be successful.” “He has not demonstrated that he understands what has made this nation great and what it is today, and he’s got to demonstrate the characteristics of a president who understands that.”

Now, it seems that the powerful longtime GOP Senator has had enough. On Tuesday, he announced his impending retirement. In a statement on the decision , Corker said:

“After much thought, consideration and family discussion over the past year, [wife] Elizabeth and I have decided that I will leave the United States Senate when my term expires at the end of 2018.”

“I also believe the most important public service I have to offer our country could well occur over the next 15 months, and I want to be able to do that as thoughtfully and independently as I did the first 10 years and nine months of my Senate career.”

This could be the beginning of a real crack here. Senator Corker has already indicated that he believes Trump to be unstable. Combine that with the lack of a political future to worry about, and we could be seeing someone who might vote in favor of impeachment. More importantly, Corker is not just any Senator. He is the chair of the powerful Foreign Relations Committee and a member of the GOP Senate Leadership. If he starts making moves against Trump, we could see the floodgates open.

Even more important than the prospect of the GOP starting to turn on Trump is the fact that these retirements – Corker is not the first – will open the door for Democrats to pick up seats. This could be an absolute goldmine for the Democratic Party in both chambers of Congress, and it could be an absolute dumpster fire for the GOP.

Keep on keepin’, blue voters. Our time is fast approaching.