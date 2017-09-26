Loser Trump Fails Miserably Again As ‘Monday Night Football’ Ratings Soar

Wow, it’s like a “president” can’t even get a boycott going anymore. Donald Trump tried to launch a boycott on the NFL over black athletes who choose to kneel instead of stand during the national anthem in protest of racial inequality and police brutality. Trump wasn’t having any of that, so he took to his Twitter account after calling the African-American athletes “sons of bitches,” to promote a boycott. Conservatives have never been very good at boycotts anyway.

The Cowboys versus Cardinals game featured Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones taking a knee in solidarity with his players. Pushing things even further, Trump tweeted that he heard boos from the crowd.

“The booing at the NFL football game last night, when the entire Dallas team dropped to its knees, was loudest I have ever heard,” Trump tweeted. “Great anger.”

Instead of addressing the devastation in Puerto Rico, Trump has been on a mission to attack athletes. Even this morning, Trump called for banning the practice of kneeling.

He has called out the NFL over its ratings, but he really should worry about his own dismal approval ratings.

Shareblue reports:

“This is a huge victory for MNF after a day and full weekend of coverage of the U.S. President openly criticizing protesting athletes, calling some ‘sons of bitches,’” noted the Hollywood Reporter. That big increase Monday night meant that ratings for the league’s entire slate of games during the Trump controversy were up compared to last year’s Week 3.

The Cowboys versus Cardinals match-up posted a massive rating boost, with 63 percent more viewers tuning in. The Dallas Cowboys’ 28-17 victory over the Arizona Cardinals earned a 9.3 overnight rating according to Nielsen, according to ESPN.

Instead of a big wall on our southern border, fences are being mended. Instead of giving healthcare to all Americans, Trump tried to take it away from millions and that, too, failed. Trump promised to have Hillary Clinton locked up, but instead, he’s found himself plagued with scandals. Hell, Trump can’t even get a boycott going.

