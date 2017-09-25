WATCH: GOP Senator Yawns As Disabled Healthcare Protesters Are Being Dragged Away By Cops

Republicans are desperately trying to repeal Obamacare in order to substitute it with a sh*t sandwich. The Graham-Cassidy bill is so bad that experts, including hospitals, doctors, and AARP have all warned against the dangerous proposal which will leave millions uninsured. During the hearings in the Senate today, Democrat Ron Wyden asked Republican Sen. Bill Cassidy for a yes or no answer over whether the bill protects people with pre-existing conditions. Wyden didn’t get an answer to that question.

Disabled protesters with ADAPT – which stands for Americans Disabled Attendant Programs Today – chanted “No cuts to Medicaid, save our liberty!”

Those protesters will be the forgotten Americans in the GOP’s travesty of a bill.

Sen. Orrin Hatch told the crowd that, if you can’t remain quiet, “then get the heck out.”

Orrin Hatch gavels back in and tells the crowd that, if you can't remain quiet, "then get the heck out." — Matt Fuller (@MEPFuller) September 25, 2017

“If the hearing is going to devolve into a sideshow or a forum for simply putting partisan points on the board, there’s absolutely no reason for us to be here,” Hatch added.

The disturbing visual of disabled Americans being arrested was what you’d call bad optics.

Some Senators have stayed to watch the ongoing arrests. pic.twitter.com/bBuPskNFcE — Matt Fuller (@MEPFuller) September 25, 2017

Bill Cassidy just sat there with no f*cks to give over disabled Americans being dragged out and arrested.

Bill Cassidy doesn't seem to be phased. pic.twitter.com/3Ioi7aa2ZH — Matt Fuller (@MEPFuller) September 25, 2017

More bad optics.

And here is Bill Cassidy literally yawning while people are fighting for their lives.

Bill Cassidy is literally yawning as protestors are carried away. pic.twitter.com/TqINKjrLx6 — Matt Fuller (@MEPFuller) September 25, 2017

A majority of Americans said in a recent poll that they disapprove of Republican legislation to repeal and replace Obamacare, while less than 10 percent said they believed the GOP proposal would help them, according to Politico. Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) came out on Friday in opposition to the bill. Sen. Rand Paul isn’t too keen on the bill either, and Sens. Susan Collins (R-Maine) and Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) haven’t taken a position on the bill, but the former is expected to vote against it.

Hopefully, today’s bad optics will help them to decide because there’s a long line of people outside of the hearings being arrested and processed.

