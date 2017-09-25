Target Just Made A Major Move That’s Going To Blow Conservative Minds (VIDEO)

Conservatives, who are notoriously anti-labor, are going to be outraged by the move Target just made.

Target will be raising their national minimum wage to $15 by 2020, starting with an immediate raise next month. Here’s more via Jessica Castro, an anchor for ABC7 out of the Bay Area:

#breaking Target will increase its minimum wage nationwide to $15 by 2020; If you work there, this means RAISES next month! #livedesk pic.twitter.com/0BXcHJoBdC — Jessica Castro (@JessicaABC7) September 25, 2017

Republicans have repeatedly tried to make the case that raising wages kills jobs and raises prices, but that’s not true. Target is making the right call. The current federal minimum wage, at $7.25, is extremely low compared to historic averages when adjusted for inflation.

In fact, when you adjust for inflation, the minimum wage has steadily dropped since 1968.

Republicans also try to make the case that most minimum wage workers have just entered the workforce and are not supporting families on their income (i.e. are students). This, too, is false. Less than half of minimum wage workers are aged 16-24. Additionally, tens of millions of hardworking Americans are paid nearly minimum wage, and would also be affected by proposed raises. It’s not high schoolers with after-school jobs being paid minimum wage — it’s anybody working a job at a business that can get away with shifting the burden of its employees to the public.

And make no mistake — if you’re a taxpayer, you’re supporting underpaid employees. People working full-time (or part-time and can’t get more hours) who are under the poverty line are eligible for benefits, and many choose to take them, being partial to eating and whatnot. That means if a business isn’t paying their employees enough to eat, the government has to subsidize that employee. If a business can’t afford a living wage, it has no right to exist.

From Pew Research:

While the idea of raising the minimum wage is broadly popular, a Pew Research Center survey this past August found clear partisan and racial differences in support. Overall, 52% of people favored increasing the federal minimum to $15 an hour, but that idea was favored by just 21% of Trump supporters (versus 82% of Clinton backers). And while large majorities of blacks and Hispanics supported a $15 federal minimum wage, 54% of whites opposed it.

