Democrat Takes Trump To The Woodshed In Fiery Speech Defending NFL (VIDEO)

Donald Trump is getting absolutely hammered for his recent attacks on NFL players who refuse to stand during the National Anthem in a stand against social injustice. Trump has tried his hardest to pass off those attacks as a defense of patriotism, but most Americans know that Trump is simply trying to mask what are obviously remarks fueled by his own racism – and one Democrat is calling him out for it. Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., blasted Trump on the House floor on Monday and attacked the undeserving POTUS for his pathetic attacks on athletes such as Stephen Curry, Lebron James and the NFL players. In his powerful, fiery speech, Jeffries asked the question that most of us would like to know: “How dare Donald lecture us on what’s patriotic?!” You can watch this epic speech below:

And that’s not the only time Jeffries has spoken out against Trump about the POTUS’ recent attacks on athletes. In an interview with CNN, Jeffries called Trump a “racial arsonist” and stated that Trump was causing controversy just to keep his dwindling conservative fan base happy and engaged. Jeffries said:

“He uses race to advance his own ends.”

We couldn’t have said it better. It is no coincidence that Trump’s fan base are practically just white supremacists – who he has repeatedly failed to denounce because he doesn’t want to lost the only support he has left. Trump knows that his fans are losing interest and patience after all of his broken campaign promises, so he creates these ‘scandals’ and spews nonsense to distract everyone and remind his racist fans why they voted for him in the first place. Trump’s remarks about the NFL are disgusting and deserve to be condemned again and again.

