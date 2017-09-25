Billion Dollar Company Tells Employees How They’re Allowed To React On Social Media To 46% Pay Cuts

You may not be familiar with the name “Unilever,” but there is a good chance you have some of their products in your home right at this moment. The multi-national giant owns a lot of the brands many will most likely find in both their bathroom cabinet, such as Axe and Dove, as well as in their kitchen, with brands including Hellman’s, Best Foods, and I Can’t Believe It’s Not Butter. The company also makes Lipton Ice Tea in a partnership with PepsiCo.

But Unilever’s biggest cash-cow is ice-cream, with an annual turnover of almost $6 billion. The corporation owns Ben & Jerry’s, Klondike, Popsicle, and Slim Fast just to name a few, but they aren’t the names that are paying the bills — It’s what is officially known as the “Heartbrand” umbrella, available in over 40 countries under different names in order to retain a sense of regional familiarity, but always recognizable by its heart-shaped logo. If you have ever eaten a Magnum or a container of Blue Ribbon, you’ll understand exactly how they got so big.

Like most large corporations, however, it has also been discovered that Unilever is heartless at their core. This was proven after they applied to Australia’s Fair Work Commission to terminate an enterprise agreement at its Heartbrand, known as “Streets,” manufacturing plant in western Sydney, Australia. It’s a move that would result in workers facing pay cuts of up to 46%. Furthermore, their conditions would depreciate significantly as they would also lose existing limits on overtime, redundancy conditions, and protections against the use of labor hire and contractors among other current restrictions.

Now it has come to light that Unilever is also briefing employees on how they are able to react on social media to their potential significant loss of wages and workers rights. A leaked memo from the company to employees states what constitutes the breach of company policy when posting on social media about the situation, covering everything right down to commenting with emojis.

Could this two-page document pave the way to further stifling employees’ freedom to express their dissatisfaction? Read through and decide for yourself:

The Australian Manufacturing Workers’ Union have also taken on Unilever with their Say No To Streets campaign that allows protesters to email both the Streets Financial Officer and the factory Site Manager directly on the topic.

