WATCH: Trump’s Treasury Sec. Steve Mnuchin Says NFL Players Have No Right To Free Speech

Donald Trump is clearly violating the free speech rights of NFL players, and his weaselly Treasury Secretary supports it.

As we all know, Trump has been waging a war against the NFL since calling quarterback Colin Kaepernick a “son of a bitch” on Friday night and demanding that NFL team owners fire players who kneel during the national anthem. On Saturday night, and into Sunday morning, Trump lashed out at the NFL in a tirade that made it clear that Trump opposes free speech and the Constitution that protects it.

If a player wants the privilege of making millions of dollars in the NFL,or other leagues, he or she should not be allowed to disrespect…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 23, 2017

…our Great American Flag (or Country) and should stand for the National Anthem. If not, YOU’RE FIRED. Find something else to do! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 23, 2017

Roger Goodell of NFL just put out a statement trying to justify the total disrespect certain players show to our country.Tell them to stand! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 23, 2017

If NFL fans refuse to go to games until players stop disrespecting our Flag & Country, you will see change take place fast. Fire or suspend! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2017

…NFL attendance and ratings are WAY DOWN. Boring games yes, but many stay away because they love our country. League should back U.S. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2017

That’s right. Trump accused an American business of being anti-American for not firing players who kneel during the anthem in protest of police brutality and racial injustice. In short, Trump ordered the NFL to fire players who exercise their freedom of speech and expression. That means the government is now actively trying to force private institutions to silence and punish free speech.

And Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin agreed with what Trump is doing, and even went full hypocrite by defending Trump’s vile language.

“The owners should have a rule that players should have to stand and have respect for the national anthem,” Mnuchin told ABC host Martha Raddatz. “This isn’t about Democrats, this isn’t about Republicans, it’s not about race, it’s not about free speech. They can do free speech on their own time.”

The Constitution protects freedom of speech. This is something that Mnuchin clearly does not understand, which should automatically disqualify him from being in government.

When asked about Trump’s language, Mnuchin argued that “the president can use whatever language he wants to use.” In other words, white racists like Trump have freedom of speech, but black NFL players do not.

Mnuchin then butchered the First Amendment even further by claiming that NFL players only “have the right to have the First Amendment off the field.” And that’s complete bullshit. Clearly, Mnuchin failed basic civics in school.

Here’s the video via YouTube.

The government, including the president, can’t order a business to violate the free speech rights of their employees. Donald Trump owes an apology to the players whom he offended with his outrageously divisive remarks. No one can be forced to stand for the national anthem, just as no child can be forced to stand and recite the Pledge of Allegiance. It’s unconstitutional.

Featured image via video screen capture

