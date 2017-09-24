Current Issues, Information and Resources, News

Trump Just Threatened To Murder 25 Million People Because Words Offended Him

By Andrew ·

On Saturday night, Donald Trump once again casually threatened nuclear war against the country of North Korea. The last time he did that, he came back with an arguably weak package of sanctions, which penalized only individuals doing business with the dictatorship. This time, Snowflake Trump was triggered by North Korea’s Foreign Minister speaking at the UN.

Ri Yong Ho told the assembly that the week’s exchange of insults between Trump and his apparent arch-nemesis Kim Jong Un made “our rocket’s visit to the entire US mainland inevitable all the more,” apparently threatening to aim North Korean missiles directly at the United States. The isolated peninsular nation, by all accounts, is years away from developing technology that will actually reach us.

Trump “fired” back:

Trump has now added an adjective to his new nickname for Kim, further Trumpifying “Rocket Man” into what he surely believes is a dagger through the heart of the 33-year-old dictator.

Subscribe to our Youtube Channel

“They won’t be around,” of course, includes the 25 million inhabitants of North Korea, as even the smallest of our nuclear weapons would cause inconceivable damage to the geographically insignificant country.

Trump is undoubtedly attempting to deflect some attention away from his weekend misadventures in Alabama, which earned him the scorn of every sports fan in America over his racist call for NFL owners to fire players who kneel during the national anthem. “Unpatriotic,” he calls it. I don’t think Donald Trump knows what patriotism is.

It certainly isn’t making America look like a global bully that takes offense at the most meaningless of statements from a hostile foreign minister.

Featured image via Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Share this Article!
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Author: AndrewAndrew hates long walks on the beach, glitter, and men's rights activists. He can usually be found with his long-suffering wife, who can usually be found asking him to please not order onions on that burger, babe.